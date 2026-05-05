Oregon State Men's Golf Finishes Second at West Coast Conference Tournament

The Oregon State Men's Golf team finished their regular season with a second place showing at the West Coast Conference tournament, held at Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield, California. The Beavers took on the Pepperdine Waves in the match play final Sunday afternoon, with the Waves prevailing 4-1.

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Oregon State's tournament got off to a rough start in round one on Friday, when the team finished with a combined six over par, putting them in last place. The Beavers recovered in round two, finishing eight under as a team, and then a ten under in round three on Sunday, securing their spot in the top four, the cut off for match play on Sunday.

The Beavers, the fourth seed after three rounds, took on one seed San Diego in the first round of match play. It was a closely fought match, with Oregon State's best player Nguyen Anh Minh losing his match against Cooper Humphreys, but Beavers Antoine Jasmin, Stanley Lin and Collin Hodgkinson all won their rounds, giving Oregon State a 3-2 win over the Toreros.

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In the finals the Beavers faced off against Pepperdine. Only Stanley Lin managed to win his round, taking down one of Pepperdine's best golfers, Mahanth Chirravuri, but the Waves won the rest of the match ups, giving Pepperdine a 4-1 win and the tournament title.

In individual play, several Beavers performed well. Nguyen Anh Minh was close to claiming the individual title, shooting a two under in round one, a four under in round two and a six under in round three, for a twelve under overall score. That was just three behind San Diego's Ian Maspat, who finished with a fifteen under to claim the individual championship.

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Rylan Johnson also finished under par for the Beavers, with a -4 overall score. Collin Hodgkinson shot a +2, recovering from a rough start in round one to go under par in rounds two and three. Stanley Lin finished with a +5 and Antoine Jasmin finished with a +6, rounding out the Oregon State lineup.

The season isn't done for Oregon State. The field for the NCAA Men's Golf Tournament will be announced Wednesday, and Corvallis with be hosting one of the regionals. We'll find out the other 12 teams coming to Corvallis on Wednesday, May 6, when the NCAA will announce the tournament field. Action gets started at the Trysting Tree Golf Club on Monday, May 18.