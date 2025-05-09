Oregon State Women's Golf: Season Ends With 7th Placed Finish at Regionals
A historic season for Oregon State Women's Golf team came to an end Wednesday afternoon as the Beavers finished in seventh place at the Norman Regional, missing the top five cut off to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Beavers finished with a +18 overall, well behind Baylor, the fifth place team, who finished with a +3, but ahead of some big name teams, including 13th ranked North Carolina, who finished with a +20, and 25th ranked Duke, who finished with a +38.
Two Beavers wrapped up amazing seasons in the tournament's final day. Junior Kyra Ly, a Portland native, finished the regional with an overall score of +1. Her totals were +3 on the first 18 holes, and then a -1 on each of the next two rounds.
Ly has been incredible for the Beavers this season. In April she was named the West Coast Conference's golfer of the year, and her season average of 71.88 broke the Oregon State record, previously set by Raya Nakao last season.
Nakao herself was no slouch for Oregon State this year. In the Norman Regional she was right behind Ly, finishing with a +3 (+1 in each of three rounds.) Nakao, a sophomore, was a member of the WCC All Conference Team along with Ly this season, and her current career average of 72.22 is the best ever for a Beaver.
While this year's action is finished, Ly, Nakao and others should return in 2026 and with the incredible amount of talent on this team they should be able to return to the postseason. We look forward to seeing it.