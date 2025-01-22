Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment in 2025 + Taking Down Gonzaga

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

The Oregon State bench reacts to a play during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
The Oregon State bench reacts to a play during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, Oregon State men's basketball picked up a massive win for their NCAA tournament resume, taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs in overtime. Now, how can Wayne Tinkle's team sustain the momentum that created. Plus, the Pac-12 needs to make a few moves in 2025. Of course, that will depend on a lot of still-evolving things in college sports. Is Sacramento State the most logical move at this point? Your host Matt Bagley dives into both topics, plus some more tweaks to OSU football's coaching staff and a brief look ahead to the start of baseball season. Go Beavs.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

