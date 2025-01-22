State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment in 2025 + Taking Down Gonzaga
Last week, Oregon State men's basketball picked up a massive win for their NCAA tournament resume, taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs in overtime. Now, how can Wayne Tinkle's team sustain the momentum that created. Plus, the Pac-12 needs to make a few moves in 2025. Of course, that will depend on a lot of still-evolving things in college sports. Is Sacramento State the most logical move at this point? Your host Matt Bagley dives into both topics, plus some more tweaks to OSU football's coaching staff and a brief look ahead to the start of baseball season. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
