Oregon State Baseball Prepares for 2025's First Practice
In much of America, late January conjures images of snow and ice. On the Oregon State campus, Mitch Canham's Beavers are worried about a different climate: they're dreaming about hot summer nights in Omaha.
Friday, the Beavers' baseball team prepares for a new season with 2025's first practice at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Expectations are high in the program. Little over a week ago, they placed 7th on D1Baseball's preseason top 25. The week prior, they placed 10th on Perfect Game's preseason top 25. If the Beavers successfully make it back to the College World Series in Omaha, here are 3 Names to Watch this season.
1. Aiva Arquette, Infielder
The 6'5" junior from Kailua Hawaii, by way of the University of Washington, may be the most hyped Beaver batter this winter. Last Spring he hit .325 with 14 doubles, 1 triple, and 12 home runs. Over the summer he played 32 games in the prestigious Cape Cod league, where he hit .288 and earned a .795 OPS. He is currently 8th on MLB.com's Top 100 2025 Draft Prospects.
2. Trent Caraway, Infielder
Freshman years are never easy. The typical college student must adjust to a new town, new friends, higher academic rigors, and challenging new responsibilities. On top of all that, Trent Caraway needed to play top level Division I baseball. Entering his sophomore year, he can put all that behind him.
Last Spring, Caraway started 17 games, with season totals of a .339 batting average, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, and a .431 OBP.
In Cape Cod this summer, the Beavers' sophomore built up reps with 28 games, slugging 4 home runs and drawing 13 walks - more than twice his freshman tally in Corvallis.
3. Mitch Canham, Manager
Mitch Canham has come a long way from that magical night at Rosenblatt Stadium 18 years ago. Now, he is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Beavers' baseball program. His win percentage (.669) is impressive. Discounting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he has reached the postseason every year. But he has not reached the College World Series in Omaha.
Fresh on the heels of a number one overall draft pick - Travis Bazzana - and two thirds of his rotation headed to the pros, Canham reloaded with a hyped recruiting class, success in the transfer portal, and sky high preseason expectations. If he can deliver on those expectations, he will may well have another championship to celebrate.
