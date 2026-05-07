The Field is Set for the Corvallis Regional in the 2026 NCAA Men's Golf Tournament

The NCAA revealed the field for the 2026 Men's Golf Tournament Wednesday morning, including the thirteen teams that are coming to Corvallis to take part in the Corvallis Regional. The Beavers are of course one of those teams, picking up the tenth seed in the regional. Here are the other twelves teams that will be teeing off at the Trysting Golf Club on May 18th.

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The top seed in Corvallis went to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks are coming off an eight place tie at the SEC Championship, but missed the cut off for match play. Arkansas will be eager to prove their deserving of their current #5 national ranking.

The second seed in Corvallis went to Texas Tech, who just finished fourth at the Big XII Championships. The third seed went to Oklahoma, who reached match play at the SEC Championship but fell to Florida. The top four seeds were rounded out by American Athletic Conference champions Charlotte.

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The fifth seed is a familiar face for Oregon State, Big Ten Champions UCLA. The sixth seed went to Notre Dame, and the seventh seed to San Diego, the team Oregon State took down in semifinal match play at the West Coast Conference Championships. The eighth seed went to Purdue.

The ninth seed went to Georgia Southern, and the tenth seed went to the Beavers as previously stated. The final three seeds went to three automatic qualifiers who won their conference championships; Conference USA's Liberty in eleventh, the Big East's Xavier in twelfth, and the Big Sky's Sacramento State in thirteenth.

Ten individual golfers from schools who didn't make the tournament field will also be coming to Corvallis. The Pacific Northwest is well represented with these ten golfers, with Washington's Finn Koelle, Jacob Goode and Emil Borrestuen Herstand and Washington State's Sam Renner and Dylan Boenning all coming to Corvallis. Future Pac-12 member San Jose State is also sending three golfers, Avinash Iyer, Keshav Mungali and Ivan Barahona. The 10 individual entrants are rounded out by Kansas State's Alex Lidnstrom and Oral Roberts's Gustav Liljeberg.

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The regional gets started on Monday, May 18th and runs through Wednesday, May 20th. Teams will play 54 total holes, with the five teams with the lowest scores advancing to the finals. The individual with the lowest score not on one of the qualifying teams will also advance to the finals. The finals will be held from May 29th to June 3rd at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.