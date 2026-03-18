17 Oregon State Baseball's Winning Streak Snapped At Portland

The Oregon State Beavers suffered an upset loss Tuesday afternoon in a 3-1 defeat against the Portland Pilots. It was a disappointing defeat for Mitch Canham's group, who saw their winning streak snapped at nine games.

Portland's Carter Gaston was the game's winning pitcher, bringing his record to 3-0 for the season. Closer Kaden Segel picked up his second save of the season.

Oregon State started junior lefty Connor Mendez on the mound, making his first start of the season and his third total appearance. Mendez' record drops to 0-1 after a performance that lasted just over three innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs. The Beaver pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts on Tuesday.

Portland picked up six hits to the Beavers' three, which isn't especially egregious. Portland also did not get any extra-base hits on the day. However the Pilots' offense was sped up by aggressive base running with five stolen bases.

Full stats from Tuesday's contest can be viewed here.

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Following a sweep at San Diego, Oregon State entered the matchup with a fair bit of positive momentum. The Beavers got on the board first in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded, Portland' Carter Gaston threw a wild pitch against Easton Talt and Nyan Hayes stole home. In the bottom of the inning, Portland answered by quickly loading the bases, then tying the game with an RBI sacrifice fly by Portland third-baseman Dakota Chun.

Portland took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on-base, first-baseman Leo Cote grabbed an RBI single with a ball that got past the right side of Oregon State's infield.

After a quiet fifth inning, Portland added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Trey Swygart grabbed his own RBI single, as Mason Pike's relief appearance on the mound was cut short by the Oregon State coaching staff after just 13 total pitches.

In the top of the ninth, Oregon State were able to load the bases with two outs. Jacob Galloway took a good cut, but the ball was caught by Pilots outfielder Cody Nitowitz to seal the game.

The loss moves Oregon State to 14-5 overall. The Beavers return to action on Friday, March 20, for the first in a three-game series at UC Irvine. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+.