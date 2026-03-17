Oregon State Baseball Rises in Major Polls After San Diego Sweep

Mitch Canham's Oregon State baseball team was rewarded for a three-game road sweep of the San Diego Toreros with a high of No. 15 in national rankings.

Oregon State took all three of their games at USD over the weekend, outscoring the opposition 28-13. In the latest national rankings released March 16 and 17, the Beavers rose in four of the major polls, including a jump from No. 23 to No. 15 in the Baseball America Top 25.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 17, Previous Rank - No. 18

Baseball America: Current Rank - 15, Previous Rank - No. 23

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 16, Previous Rank - No. 19

RPI: Current Rank - No. 20, Previous Rank - No. 18

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 16, Previous Rank - No. 17

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Oregon State's performance was powered by a phenomenal string of offensive performances by AJ Singer, who homered three times with 11 RBIs on six total hits against USD. Singer and Adam Haight are the only two Beavers to hit homers in back-to-back games this season. OSU had ten total home runs in the San Diego series, matching their total from their previous 15 games combined.

Oregon State's pitching staff, led by Friday starter Dax Whitney, has also had a strong start to the month of March. OSU's starting pitchers are 6-0 with an ERA of 1.48 as of March 17, tallying 55 strikeouts as well.

The Beavers currently have the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation with nine consecutive victories.

Oregon State face a road contest at Portland on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network. The Beavers have won nine of the last ten against the Pilots. They'll then return to Southern California for a weekend series with UC Irvine and a Tuesday contest against the USC Trojans on March 24.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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