18 Oregon State Completes Sweep of San Diego Behind Four Homers

The No. 18 Oregon State baseball program grabbed a 10-3 victory against the San Diego Toreros on Sunday afternoon. After wins on Friday and Saturday, the Beavers were able to complete the season sweep of USD.

Oregon State picked up 11 hits in the win and capitalized on three errors by the Torreros. Starting pitcher Eric Segura pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Shortstop Cooper Vance went to bat four times with three hits, once of which was a home run, with three RBIs.

The Beavers managed to homer four times in the win and were only struck-out twice all afternoon.

Full stats from Sunday's contest can be found here.

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In the top of the second inning, with runners at first and third, Vance sent a double down the left-field line to score both base runners. As Vance attempted to steal third on the next at-bat, a throwing error by catcher Jayden Lobliner gave Vance enough time to score and give OSU a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Vance hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot over the left field wall, adding to the lead. In the top of the sixth inning, OSU got three hits off of USD's Fernando Palencia, bringing in two more runs. Palencia's day ended in the top of the seventh with a Bryce Hubbard solo homer.

The Toreros got three runs back in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to an RBI from Connor Meidroth and a two-run homer by Lobliner.

AJ Singer homered for the second consecutive game with his own solo shot in the top of the eighth. The OSU offense kept going in the bottom of the ninth, as Jacob Krieg got his own home run: a two-run shot to left center, marking his fourth of the season. Senior lefty Tanner Douglas struck-out three batters in the bottom of the night to ice the win for the Beavers.

Sunday's win moves Oregon State to 14-4 on the year and gives them their ninth victory in a row. The Beavers will make a short trip to continue the season on Tuesday, March 17. They'll spend the season in Portland to take on the Pilots at Joe Etzel Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.