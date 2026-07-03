2 Division II Standouts Join Oregon State Baseball For 2027

Ahead of the 2027 season, Oregon State baseball's first in the newly-relaunched Pac-12 Conference, the Beavers have added two standout pitchers who most recently played in Division II for Montana State University Billings. Those pitchers are Cade Queen and Sam Coxen. Both players announced their commitments via their Instagram pages.

Coxen and Queen, both right-handers, will be part of a pitching staff in the middle of a heavy rebuild for 2027. Ace Dax Whitney is injured with his return to college baseball up in the air, and other starters Ethan Kleinschmit & Eric Segura are draft-eligible this summer.

Queen was the Freshman of the Year in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this spring and was a first-team All-GNAC selection. A native of Powell, Wyoming, Queen appeared in 11 games for Billings this past season, amassing a 4-2 record with an ERA of 4.31, 62 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .256, 54 hits allowed and 26 earned runs allowed. Queen was also a decent hitter in his own right, recording nine hits and three home runs with eight RBIs in 40 RBIs.

Coxen also has a GNAC Freshman of the Year award in his trophy case, capturing the honor for 2025. As a sophomore in 2026, the product of Granite Bay, California finished with an ERA of 4.36 in 74.1 innings, posting 75 strikeouts. After just two seasons, Coxen ranks in the top ten in career ERA, wins, and starts in Billings' program history.

Former Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman recently departed the program to take the same position at the University of Florida. Freshman All-American Trey Morris subsequently followed him to Gainesville via the transfer portal. Another former Oregon State All-American, Andrew Moore, has since accepted the role as OSU's new pitching coach.

Oregon State's 2026 season recently ended at the Eugene Regional final, as the Beavers saw their overall record come to 45-14. Canham's group played an independent schedule last season, but will play a full Pac-12 Conference schedule this coming spring as the league relaunches. The league's full schedule for the 2027 season will be released later in the fall.

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