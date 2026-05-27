2 Observations On Each Regional in The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Full NCAA Tournament Bracket HERE

Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia Tech, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 The Citadel, No. 4 UIC

-Stop Georgia Tech if you can. Led by first-round draft prospects Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress, this offense is an absolute powerhouse.

-The Oklahoma Sooners are battle-tested from an SEC schedule, but The Citadel have a lot of momentum after winning the SoCon tournament.

Lawrence

No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Missouri State, No. 4 Northeastern

-The Jayhawks are one of the hottest teams in the country, breezing through the Big 12 tournament, grabbing a 9-0 win over a top-ten club (West Virginia_.

-Arkansas might be the best two-seed in the field. This was a tough draw for Kansas.

Tallahassee

No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Coastal Carolina, No. 3 Northern Illinois, No. 4 St. John's

-This is FSU's bracket to lose. The Noles have a lot of top-12 wins, and are a dangerous team yet again when examining the field

-Coastal Carolina is in a big slump, dropping their last two regular season series before going 1-2 at the Sun Belt Tournament. NIU has the chance for an important upset in the opener.

Tuscaloosa

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 USC Upstate, No. 4 Alabama State

-Alabama has been on a roller-coaster ride as of late, getting run-ruled by Florida in the SEC Tournament. Which version of the Tide will show up this weekend?

-Oklahoma State's Alex Conover and Kollin Ritchie are both elite hitters. This Cowboy offense is electric, and this team could go far if their pitching holds up.

Austin

No. 1 Texas, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, No. 3 Tarleton State, No. 4 Holy Cross

-When the Longhorns' bats are working, they are an absolute nightmare for opposing pitching coaches. They're exceptional at home as well, with a 29-4 record in Austin. This team can make the College World Series.

-UCSB ace Jackson Flora is a top-five draft prospect, and undoubtedly one of the best starting pitchers in college baseball. He leads the nation in ERA at 1.05.

No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Oregon State, No. 3 Washington State, No. 4 Yale

-The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry is fantastic for college baseball, and this is exciting for the entire state. It will be must-watch television if the Ducks and Beavers meet in this regional.

-Washington State is looking to spoil the party between the two in-state rivals, and with a highly-productive offense, they are a formidable underdog after claiming their first (and probably only Mountain West Conference championship).

Starkville

No. 1 Mississippi State, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Louisiana, No. 4 Lipscomb

-It would be extremely surprising if MIssissippi State did not go yard early and often. The Bulldogs set a school record with 106 homers this season.

-The Cincinnati program seems to be turning a corner with consecutive NCAA Tournament berths for the first time ever. Keeping it going could be extremely tall task, despite some offensive power of their own.

Athens

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 Long Island

-The Georgia Bulldogs have few weaknesses, and are arguably the favorite to win it all. Georgia clobbered 149 home runs on the year, and ten-runned Arkansas in the SEC tournament final. You do not want to miss it when this team plays.

-Though Boston College has struggled as of late, the Eagles have shown they are capable of beating good competition. They have series wins over Miami and Virginia from their ACC campaign theis year.

Los Angeles

No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Virginia Tech. No. 3 Cal Poly, No. 4 St. Mary’s

-After a dominant regular season, UCLA seems unlikely to slow down at home as the Tournament’s top overall seed. The pitching staff has a collective ERA of 3.31, second in the nation to Oregon State.

-That being said, the opening game between the Bruins and the SMC Gaels provides an intriguing offense-vs-defense matchup. The Gaels have the top batting average of any non-power conference team at .332.

Morgantown

No. 1 West Virginia, No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Binghamton

-West Virginia grabbed hosting privileges for the final regional after falling in the Big 12 Tournament final to Kansas. WVU are looking for their third consecutive regional title, but have never made the trip to Omaha.

-Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell is one of college baseball’s top individual talents, but injuries have kept him from achieving the sensational stat lines many expected. He did post consecutive multi-hit games on May 16 and May 19, indicating he is entering another strong run of form.

Hattiesburg

No. 1 Southern Miss, No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Jacksonville State, No. 4 Little Rock

-Southern Miss have become a mainstay of the NCAA Tournament field as they make their tenth consecutive appearance. The Golden Eagles recently claimed their third Sun Belt Tournament appearance in four seasons.



-The lone P4 team in the regional, Virginia are guided by first-year head coach Chris Pollard. While UVA have returned to the field after missing the field entirely in 2025, many of their notable pieces from CWS appearances in 2023 and 2024 are still around and hungry for more.

Gainesville

No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Troy, No. 4 Rider

-The obvious matchup that many on the East Coast want to see is between the in-state rivals Florida and Miami. The two sides played twice back in February, with the Gators taking both. Miami is 14-10 in NCAA tournament games in Gainesville.

-Rider pitcher PJ Craig became a mid-major hero in recent weeks, pitching a complete game to open the MAAC Tournament, followed by seven scoreless innings on just one day’s rest. HOw will he follow it up after leading his team to a league title?

Chapel Hill

No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 East Carolina, No. 4 VCU

-Dating back to 2021, Tennessee have posted a record of 15-1 in NCAA Regional play. The Vols are playing just their second regional outside Knoxville in program history.

-For UNC, they’ll play host to two teams they faced this regular season (ECU, VCU). UNC went 12-7 in Quad 1 games this season.

College Station

No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 USC, No. 3 Texas State, No. 4 Lamar

-For Pac-12 fans, this regional provides an opportunity to catch new league member Texas State in action against high-level competition. The Bobcats are 36-24 to start this point in the season, including a 1-1 record against hosts Texas A&M.

-In a regional loaded with high-level pitchers, closers Adam Troy (USC) and Clayton Freshcorn (TAMU) have proven to be two of the most clutch with 12 saves apiece.

Lincoln

No. 1 Nebraska, No. 2 Ole Miss, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 4 South Dakota State

-As the Huskers host a regional for the first time since 2008, expect the stands to be packed.With 42 wins, it’s been two decades since Nebraska baseball was this good.

-ASU’s Landon Hairston is one of the country’s top power hitters, tying Cincinnati’s Quinton Coats for fourth in the country with 28 home runs.

Auburn

No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 UCF, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Milwaukee

-The No. 4 overall seed in the tournament field, Auburn proved to be the best pitching staff in the SEC this year with a collective ERA of 3.45. Jake Marciano and Jackson Sanders both posted sub-2.7 ERAs through the regular season and their conference tournament.

-UCF are making a rare postseason appearance outside the state of Florida. It will be their first regional game outside of their home state since 2001.