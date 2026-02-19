2026 Oregon State Baseball Broadcast Schedule Revealed

If you live in the Portland area, and you're a fan of the three-time national champion Oregon State Beavers' baseball team, you're in luck. Catching Mitch Canham's squad will be easy.

Yesterday, Oregon State shared a press release announcing that twenty-eight of it's 2026 baseball games will air on local television channels KOIN and Portland's CW.

Six of the twenty-eight games will air on Portland-area CBS affiliate KOIN: March 7th versus Xavier, April 11th against Cal Poly, April 14th with Oregon, April 18th featuring Cal State Fullerton, April 25th versus Hawaii, and May 2nd against CSUN. The remaining twenty-two broadcasts will air on KOIN's sister-station, Portland's CW.

In addition, the Beavers' road game at University of Portland on May 5th will air on Sinclair/KATU's Rip City Television Network KUNP-TV.

A full list of televised games, and a channel guide, can be found below.

Full List of Televised Games:

- March 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th versus Xavier

- March 27th, 28th, and 29th versus Mercer

- March 31st versus Washington

- April 10th, 11th, and 12th versus Cal Poly

- April 14th versus Oregon

- April 17th, 18th, and 19th versus Cal State Fullerton

- April 22nd versus Oregon

- April 24th, 25th, and 26th versus Hawaii

- April 28th, and 29th versus UT Rio Grande Valley

- May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd versus CSUN

- May 5th versus U. Portland

- May 12th versus U. Portland

- May 14th, 15th, and 16th versus Air Force

How to watch KOIN:

Method Channel/App/URL Antenna 6 Comcast XFinity 6 DirectTV 6 Dish Network 6 Roku, FireTV, Samsung, AppleTV KOIN+ app Internet Browser KOIN.com

How to watch Portland's CW:

Method Channel/App/URL Antenna 33 Comcast XFinity 3 DirectTV 32 Dish Network 32 Roku, FireTV, Samsung, AppleTV KOIN+ Internet Browser KOIN.com

