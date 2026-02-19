2026 Oregon State Baseball Broadcast Schedule Revealed
In this story:
If you live in the Portland area, and you're a fan of the three-time national champion Oregon State Beavers' baseball team, you're in luck. Catching Mitch Canham's squad will be easy.
Yesterday, Oregon State shared a press release announcing that twenty-eight of it's 2026 baseball games will air on local television channels KOIN and Portland's CW.
MORE: State of the Beavs: The Good & Bad From Oregon State Baseball's Opening Weekend
Six of the twenty-eight games will air on Portland-area CBS affiliate KOIN: March 7th versus Xavier, April 11th against Cal Poly, April 14th with Oregon, April 18th featuring Cal State Fullerton, April 25th versus Hawaii, and May 2nd against CSUN. The remaining twenty-two broadcasts will air on KOIN's sister-station, Portland's CW.
In addition, the Beavers' road game at University of Portland on May 5th will air on Sinclair/KATU's Rip City Television Network KUNP-TV.
MORE: Top 5 Offensive Additions Oregon State Made in the 2026 Transfer Portal Window
A full list of televised games, and a channel guide, can be found below.
Full List of Televised Games:
- March 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th versus Xavier
- March 27th, 28th, and 29th versus Mercer
- March 31st versus Washington
- April 10th, 11th, and 12th versus Cal Poly
- April 14th versus Oregon
- April 17th, 18th, and 19th versus Cal State Fullerton
- April 22nd versus Oregon
- April 24th, 25th, and 26th versus Hawaii
- April 28th, and 29th versus UT Rio Grande Valley
- May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd versus CSUN
- May 5th versus U. Portland
- May 12th versus U. Portland
- May 14th, 15th, and 16th versus Air Force
How to watch KOIN:
Method
Channel/App/URL
Antenna
6
Comcast XFinity
6
DirectTV
6
Dish Network
6
Roku, FireTV, Samsung, AppleTV
KOIN+ app
Internet Browser
KOIN.com
How to watch Portland's CW:
Method
Channel/App/URL
Antenna
33
Comcast XFinity
3
DirectTV
32
Dish Network
32
Roku, FireTV, Samsung, AppleTV
KOIN+
Internet Browser
KOIN.com
WIll you be tuning into Oregon State baseball broadcasts in 2026?
Follow along with Oregon State Beavers On SI and State of the Beavs for coverage of the Beavers' run at another trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.