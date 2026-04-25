6 Oregon State Bounces Back in Friday Win Over Hawaii

The 6th-ranked Beavers responded from a mid-week loss to Oregon with a 12-4 pounding of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday night at Goss Stadium. After having their bats silenced against Oregon on Wednesday night, Mitch Canham's side fire caught right away at the plate.

Trailing 1-0 going to the bottom of the first, the Beavers jumped all over Hawaii ace Isaiah Magdaleno. Right-Fielder Easton Talt started things off by drawing an eight-pitch walk, which was followed up with a Bryson Glassco RBI single. Catcher Bryce Hubbard kept the no-out rally going with a base hit of his own, before AJ Singer knocked one up the middle to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead. Hubbard eventually came home on a ground out, and it was 3-1 going to the second.

OSU picked up right where they left off, with catcher Jacob Galloway knocking a single to left to start off the bottom of the second. Tyler Inge then advanced this runner with a sacrifice bunt. In the following at-bat, leadoff man Easton Talt ripped one into right field, scoring Galloway and giving the Beavers a 4-1 advantage.

But the visiting Rainbow Warriors wouldn't go down without a fight, and and they got something brewing in the third. With a runner on second and two down in the bottom of the third, Tate Shimao launched an opposite-field home run off of Beaver ace Dax Whitney, bringing the deficit to just one run .

However, Oregon State was able to get some separation after this. AJ Singer led off the bottom the the 4th with a base hit, and then Paul Vazquez launched a double to the wall. This brought Singer in, and also proved to be the end of the night for star right-rander Magdaleno. After this, Nyan Hayes hit a double that scored Vazquez and put OSU ahead 6-3.

The Rainbow Warriors managed to get another run off of Whitney, but no real threat was posed besides this. Oregon State's offense went on a tear in the later innings. Tyler Inge blooped one into left for an RBI-single in the fifth inning, and he got another RBI in the bottom of the seventh. In the eighth, Adam Haight launched a three-run homer into left-center, putting the icing on what was an excellent offensive showing. Noah Scott set the Rainbow Warriors down in order, sealing a 12-4 win.

Dax Whitney struck out seven in 6.2 innings pitched, while reliever Noah Scott had a clean sheet in 2.1 innings on the hill. Third-Baseman Paul Vazquez went 3 for 4 on the evening, while four other Beavers also had multi-hit games.

The series between OSU and Hawaii continues Saturday, April 25 at 3:05 p.m. PT from Goss Stadium.