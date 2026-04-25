Donate to Help Oregon State Baseball Tyler Bellerose Recover From Injury

A fundraiser for Oregon State baseball player Tyler Bellerose has been organized by Oregon State fundraiser Dominic Cusimano. Bellerose was injured in a car accident on April 13th, during which he sustained a traumatic brain injury, and remains in the hospital.

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The fundraiser started with an initial goal of raising $50,000 dollars to support Bellerose in his recovery, but has blown past its initial target. As of this writing, Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised just over $88,000. According to his family Bellerose has limited mobility in his left arm and shoulder, and no mobility in his right leg. All proceeds will go to mitigating the expenses he and his family face as he recovers from the accident.

Bellerose is a freshman, having come to Oregon State after a high school career at Huntington Beach High School in Hunting Beach, California. A right-handed pitcher, Bellerose was a standout high school prospect, with a 5-2 record and a 2.10 ERA in his senior season. That season he was named the League MVP and to the All League Team.

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Bellerose comes from a big family, with two brothers and two sisters. With his recovery set to be long and uncertain, and travel from southern California to Corvallis sure to be expensive, any help provided to the family will go a long way in this trying time. The Beaver fan community is one of the best in college sports, and coming together in tough times is what they do best. Let's show the Bellerose family they can count on us.

In the meantime, the Beavers' baseball season continues. The Beavers had originally been scheduled to play Oregon in a neutral site game hosted by the Hillsboro Hops, but that was postponed due to the accident. The Beavers and Ducks have elected to not make up the game, announcing its cancellation today.

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This weekend the Beavers start a three game series at home against Hawaii. The Beavers are 30-9 on the season, while the Rainbow Warriors sit at 20-16. After a loss against Oregon Tuesday night, a series win over Hawaii could help the sixth ranked Beavers hold on to a top 10 spot in the polls as the season enters its final stretch.

Once again, the fundraiser for Tyler Bellerose's care and recovery is here, please help if you can. Keep the Bellerose family in your thoughts as Beaver baseball closes out the season.