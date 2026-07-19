Florida Outfielder Blake Brookins Transfers to Oregon State

Last month, Oregon State lost a transfer to Florida.



This weekend, the Beavers returned the favor.



As reported by multiple outlets, Florida junior outfielder Blake Brookins has committed to Oregon State out of the transfer portal.

Measuring up at 6'5" tall, Brookins possesses tantalizing measurables, but has yet to convert his potential into production. As a true freshman in 2024, the Miami-area native played in seven games, primarily as a pinch-hitter coming off the bench. In six at-bats, Brookins drew one walk, and struck out twice. That season, he was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

2025 featured an expanded role for the young outfielder. Making his season debut May 15th against Alabama, Brookins drilled a double in the sixth inning, earning his first career hit in the process. The following day, he doubled again. In a series finale Sunday May 17th, Brookins reached base once again, and then stole his first base. Two weeks later, the sophomore was subbed into left field late in a 17-2 rout of mid-major Fairfield University at the East Carolina Conway Regional. At season's end, he was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Starkly, his playing time came to a screeching halt. A day after that win over Fairfield, regional host East Carolina ended the Gators' season with an 11-4 defeat. In 2026 - a season where the Gators won 41 games, hosted the Gainesville Regional, and lost in the regional final versus Troy - Brookins redshirted.

Playing time may possibly be a motivating factor for the junior, and thankfully he arrives in Corvallis at an opportune time. Last week, senior outfielder Easton Talt signed with the Yankees organization. Currently, dependable senior center fielder Nyan Hayes is fighting to earn an undrafted free agent contract, trying out in front of scouts by playing in the MLB Draft League. Earlier this summer, Jace Miller entered the transfer portal, Without them, Oregon State's outfield returns Adam Haight and Ethan Porter.

Before signing with Florida, Brookins played two seasons of varsity baseball at Miami Palmetto High School (Palmetto Bay, FL). He hit ,406 with 54 base hits, two home runs, and 33 runs batted in. Brookins was ranked by national outlet Perfect Game as the nation's 38th best prep outfielder, and 210th best overall player in his signing class. After transferring to Oregon State, he is expected to have two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.