When Nyan Hayes transferred to Oregon State last summer, his role was obvious: when the Beavers needed speed, Hayes would deliver.



Showing off the speed which compelled Mitch Canham to sign him, Oregon State's senior centerfielder from New Orleans led the Beavers to a Saturday win over Hawai'i, 8-1. A full box score can be viewed here, and our game recap can be read below.

After an electric entrance by junior lefty Ethan Kleinschmit - striking out four of his first eight batters - the Beavers got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. First, Paul Vasquez singled up the middle. Hayes followed him to the plate; he grounded to Hawai'i shortstop Taylor Takata, and reached base on a fielder's choice. Thanks to a perfectly placed double down the right field line by Jacob Galloway, Hayes raced home. Oregon State's next batter, Tyler Inge, singled Galloway across the bases for the inning's second run.

Kleinschmit's hot start began to cool in the fourth inning. Troubles emerged when Hawai'i junior third baseman Tate Shimao took a pitch to the body, and then towering 6'6" freshman designated hitter Mana Lau Kong singled to shallow right field. After an infield fly gifted the Beavers their first out of the frame, Hawai'i skipper Rich Hill asked his runners to double steal. Like a skilled matador, Shimao dodged tags from the orange & black third baseman Vasquez, and suddenly the Rainbow Warriors had two runners in scoring position.



Then, Kleinschmit walked the bases loaded, inviting a mound visit from Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman. The next man up, Gabe Wright, watched a full count payoff pitch miss high above the zone. When the inning ended, Hawai'i trailed Oregon State 2-1.

Fundamentals restored Oregon State's two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth. Patience from Vasquez earned a walk on six pitches. Then Hayes continued his sunny Saturday breakout with a single through the right side of the infield. Oregon State's next man up, the Buster Posey Award nominee Galloway, dropped a sacrifice bunt between third and home. With runners on second and third, Inge beat out a throw across the diamond for an RBI single.



In the top of the fifth, Hayes donned his superhero cape once again. Starting near the track, he sprinted towards a shallow pop fly, extended his glove hand, and secured the out. After a failed bunt bounced back to the mound - quickly dispatched by Kleinschmit's throw to first - Oregon State's lead held at two.

Oregon State extended their advantage in the bottom of the fifth. The Beavers' efforts began with a Bryson Glassco double off the right field fence. A well-positioned Bryce Hubbard sacrifice bunt delivered Glassco to third base, and then madness ensued. AJ Singer appeared to hit a routine pop fly to right center. While the ball would almost certainly be caught for an out, it was hit deep enough to score Glassco from third. However, fate had other ideas; the Hawai'i right fielder Wright collided with center fielder Kamana Nahaku, dropping the ball. Sophomore standout Adam Haight soon padded the lead with a single through the left side.



Perhaps influenced by Dax Whitney's untimely departure last night, Oregon State pulled Kleinschmit after five innings of work. In 84 pitches, he faced 21 batters, striking out 5, and only allowing 3 hits. The Beavers then called up sophomore right-handed reliever Zach Kmatz, who cruised through the sixth inning.

Oregon State added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. A Glassco single drove Inge home from second base, and then a Galloway double brought Glassco back to the dugout for hugs and hi-fives. Through six innings, Oregon State led 7-1.



In the bottom of the seventh, Oregon State's starting catcher Galloway homered past the scoreboard in right center; the blast marked his first home run of the season.



After two scoreless innings of work by Kmatz, Oregon State called in senior righty AJ Hutcheson. Facing runners on the corners with one out, the submarine pitcher forced a grounder to second. The ball quickly pinged 4-6-3 around the diamond, holding Hawai'i to just one run.

An inning later, the game ended with Hutcheson hi-fiving teammates, and fans celebrating another dominant display by the top ten-ranked Beavers.



With the win, Ethan Kleinschmit is now 7-2 on the season. The victory lifted Oregon State's record to 32-9; mere days removed from a midweek loss versus Oregon, the Beavers have begun another win streak. Hawai'i and Oregon State will conclude their three game series Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM PST, and a broadcast will be televised on Portland's CW.