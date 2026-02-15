Late Rally Lifts #12 Oregon State Baseball Past #24 Arizona

The Oregon State baseball squad did not start the season on the note that they hoped Friday afternoon. However, Saturday featured a stronger performance from the Beavers in a comeback victory over the Arizona Wildcats in Surprise.

Ethan Kleinschmit was the Beavers' starting pitcher, recording nine strikeouts over five innings of work with three hits and one earned run allowed. Collectively, the Beaver pitching staff struck out 18 batters on Saturday. Reliever Noah Scott, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, earned the winning decision with five strikeouts in 2.1 late innings of work. Long Beach State transfer Albert Roblez picked up his first save of the season to secure a 7-6 win for Oregon State.

The Beavers collected eight hits and committed one error, one less hit than the Wildcats.

View the full stats from Saturday's contest here.

In the bottom of the first, Easton Talt was walked, then stole second base shortly thereafter. He then advanced to third with a Nyan Hayes fly out, then stole home from third on a wild pitch.

The Beavers stole home again in the third, as Tyler scored from third after a double got him into scoring position.

Arizona got their first run in the top of the fifth as Dom Rodriguez scored with the bases loaded after Mathias Meurant hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The Wildcats then took the lead with a four-run sixth inning, helped along by a failed pickoff attempt by Jack Giordano and Murant's second RBI of the day.

In the bottom of the seventh, Oregon State scored two on a double by Texas A&M transfer Jacob Galloway, then two more on a bases-loaded single from Easton Talt. That same single moved Tyler Inge from first base to third base. Inge scored a few moments later off a single from Nyan Hayes.

In the top of the ninth with one out and the Beavs leading by two, Roblez replaced Scott on the mound with runners on first and second. Arizona's Tony Lira then singled to left field for an RBI. However, Roblez struck out the final two batters to end the game.

As Oregon State improves to 1-1 on the year, they will take on another former Pac-12 foe on Sunday, facing Stanford with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on FloCollege and the Beaver Sports Radio Network.

