Joe Seumalo Returns as Oregon State Defensive Tackles Coach

Yesterday, another familiar name joined JaMarcus Shephard's inaugural Oregon State football coaching staff.

Joe Seumalo, the father of Oregon State legendary offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, and a long-time defensive line coach in Corvallis and across the country, became the Beavers' next defensive tackles coach.

In an official university press release, Seumalo stressed his long ties to the orange & black.

"I'm happy to be home," Seumalo said. "Four of my kids went to Oregon State and it's great to be back at a place we all love."

Seumalo's love for Oregon State poured into his work from 2006-14. During those years, Seumalo was rated one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12 Conference by Rivals.com, and helped develop numerous elite defenders.

Under his watch, eight different linemen earned all-conference honors, and the Beavers made many memorable moments in the trenches. One such example is the 2008 Sun Bowl: on New Years Eve 2008, Seumalo's defensive linemen helped keep the Pitt Panthers out of the endzone. The Beavers' 3-0 final score marked the nation's lowest scoring bowl game since a scoreless tie in the 1959 Cotton Bowl, Pitt's first shutout loss since 1996, and the 2008 season's only bowl game shutout.

The experienced defensive line coach has also coached at Arizona (2024), San Jose State (2005, 2017-23), Arizona State (2016), UNLV (2015), Cal Poly (2001-2004), and his alma mater Hawaii (1999-00). Seumalo starred on the Rainbow Warriors' defensive line from 1985-88, and later spent time between the Canadian Football League and NFL Europe. Many of his pupils have gone on to play in the pros including Chris Gocong, Stephen Paea, Obum Gwacham, and more.

In the aforementioned school press release, his new boss was quick to compliment the hire.

"When you walk down the halls of the Valley Football Center, you see the faces all over the walls of players who have come and gone, and many of them are players that Joe coached. His connection with Polynesian players and ability to relate and develop all players makes him a valuable asset to our football program. We welcome Joe Seumalo back to the staff."

