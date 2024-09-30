New College Baseball Award Created For Community Service
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced Monday the creation of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy. The award will be presented to one college baseball player every year who is especially active in acts of community service and volunteer work.
"“This is a great moment for collegiate baseball and provides the NCBWA with an elite forum to honor the great work student-athletes are doing in the community,” NCBWA Executive Director Bo Carter said in a press release. “The Good Works Team and the Danny Wuerffel Trophy have become some of the most coveted awards in college football, and we’ve been looking to find a way to highlight those student-athletes who dedicate so much to their communities. We are thankful to the Gwynn Family and honored to be able to spotlight the everlasting impact Tony had on the communities in which he lived and the game we all love.”
Per the NCBWA, nominees will be solicited in February through college baseball publicists and the NCBWA membership.
"Student-athletes who are active in their communities, represent their programs with integrity and excel in on-field roles will be honored among a nine-member finalist group, which will be selected by a committee," the organization said in a press release Monday. "The Gwynn Trophy winner will be picked from those finalists in a vote by NCBWA board members, select college baseball coaches and national media members"
Finalists for the award will be announced in May of 2025 and the winner will be announced during the College World Series in Omaha.
