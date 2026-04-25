Oregon and Oregon State Cancel Previously Postponed Baseball Game

After Oregon State true freshman pitcher Tyler Bellerose was injured in an automobile accident, Oregon State and it's arch rival Oregon jointly announced that last week's baseball exhibition in Hillsboro - the Beavers' first game at the minor league Hillsboro Hops' impressive new park - would be postponed.



Earlier today, the universities - alongside the minor league ball club who would have hosted them - jointly announced that the postponed contest has been canceled.

A recent article by OregonLive.com's James Crepea shined light on the situation. Oregon skipper Mark Wasikowski expressed a willingness to move other games around, if it meant keeping this extension of the local rivalry:



"[I'm] willing to cancel games against some teams to be able to play [Oregon State]", Wasikowski offered, while also telling Crepa that "If we can't work it out this year, we would probably double up on something or do whatever we can for the fans of Oregon. With these two programs right now, two of the top programs in the entire country and specifically on the West Coast, it's great for the fans. Coach Canham and I both agree that we want to play."

For his part, Oregon State coach Mitch Canham was blunt about the scheduling difficulties that weighed on all sides. Oregon and Oregon State's weekends are booked solid with prior opponents from now until the regular season concludes on May 16th. Then, Oregon heads east for the Big Ten conference tournament. Realistically, the game would have needed to be played before May 12th, when the Hops - an Arizona Diamondbacks high A affiliate - begin a five day homestand against the Colorado Rockies high A partners from Spokane.



Due to those factors, the contest would likely have required a midweek slot, demanding travel to Hillsboro - an outstanding budget item in the middle of the season - exerting pressure on traveling fans, who have flocked to the minor league park on Portland's westside for prior matchups between Oregon State, Oregon, Portland, and others.

At the same time, Oregon Weather continues to complicate matters, with some precipitation expected through early May. In addition, Beaver Nation is still grieving Bellerose's accident. Earlier this week, several Oregon State official social media accounts shared details of Bellerose's injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, neck and spine injuries, and other conditions.

Earlier this week, Oregon and Oregon State concluded their annual rivalry battles with a mid-week matchup in Corvallis. The Ducks defeated the Beavers 7-3.