Oregon State Baseball Announces 2027 Series at Big League Ballpark

Next season, one of college baseball's best teams will play in a major league park.



In an official press release published yesterday, Oregon State University announced that their three-time national champion baseball programs will return to Globe Life Field in Arlington, the home of the American League's Texas Rangers,



Over three days - February 26th through 28th, 2027 - the Beavers will face Arkansas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. Exact matchup dates & times will be announced at a later date.

Oregon State last battled Arkansas in February 2024 - a one run loss in an exhibition at Globe Life Field. Of course, the most famous matchup between the two schools occurred in Omaha. The Beavers & Razorbacks wrapped the 2018 College World Series with a three game final. Thanks to a game-changing error in Game 2 and Kevin Abel's complete-game marathon in the rubber match, the orange & black claimed their third national title.

The Baylor Bears are quite familiar to Beaver Nation. This past February, the two schools featured in one of Oregon State ace Dax Whitney's greatest games: the All-American threw ninety-six pitches across seven innings, earning strikes on 66 of those pitches, while striking out out a record-tying seventeen batters.



Oklahoma State and Oregon State have faced off ten times previously, with their most recent matchup going to the Beavers 8-1 in 2024.

2027 marks the third consecutive year that Mitch Canham's Beavers will play at Globe Life Field. In 2024, the orange & black took defeated Michigan, Texas Tech, and the aforementioned Oklahoma State. Ol' O-S-U returned for three more games in 2025, defeating Baylor and Ohio State but losing to Auburn.

Home plate reserved tickets can be purchased online beginning Thursday June 25th at 7 AM PST. Single-game and general admission tickets will be available for purchase this Fall, after the full schedule is finalized.