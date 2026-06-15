Oregon State Pitching Ace Dax Whitney Earns More All-American Honors

Dax Whitney's future is uncertain, but there is no doubt about his present status as one of the best arms in Division I.

Over the weekend, Baseball America and the American College Baseball Association (ABCA) each named Whitney to their All-American teams.

Despite suffering a season-ending ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury in late April, Whitney's sophomore stint in Corvallis was one for the ages. Across 11 starts, the eastern Idaho native went 6-1 with a 2.00 exact earned run average, and a WHIP narrowly under 1 (0.952). In 63 innings of work, Whitney only allowed 42 hits, 18 walks, and 14 earned runs. At the same time, he racked up a whopping 104 strikeouts.

Two moments best exemplify Whitney's greatness this season. In late February, Whitney struck out seventeen Baylor Bears in a 3-1 win over the Big 12 foes. His mark matched an Oregon State record for strikeouts in one game, and set the tone for the season to come. His accomplishment garnered praise from the highest ranks. Ahead of a matchup with mid-major Mercer a month later, Pac-12 Enterprises play-by-play announcer Rich Burke caught up with Oregon State's legendary former skipper Pat Casey. In a lighter moment on the broadcast, Burke offered the three-time national champion's raving review of the young ace:

"Pat says 'Hey I've seen twenty-five first round pitchers pitch in college baseball over the years, or more' and he says Dax Whitney is the best he's ever seen at the collegiate level."

Whitney finished that game with 13 strikeouts across 92 pitches. From that moment onward, his Friday starts were appointment-viewing both for Corvallis locals at Goss Stadium and diehard fans across Beaver Nation.

This past weekend's All-American selections should come as no surprise to those who have followed Whitney's career arc. Last week, the Beavers' pitching ace earned a nod to the ABCA's All-Region team. In early January, Whitney was named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game. Last June, Whitney was named a Freshman All-American by multiple national outlets.