Oregon State Baseball Comes Through in Extras For 6-4 Win Over Portland

After a hectic week for the Oregon State baseball program, the Beavers grabbed a dramatic win on Tuesday night in Hillsboro. OSU posted ten total hits in a 6-4 result that took 12 innings to complete. It was the second extra-innings win of the last week for OSU, after beating CSU Northridge in 11 innings on Saturday.

Typically the Beavers' closer, Albert Roblez got the winning decision on the mound, giving him his second of the season. Noah Scott managed to get his first save of the season. Offensively, Josh Proctor had two crucial RBIs that helped earn the Beavers the victory.

Full stats from Tuesday's contest can be found here.

After a scoreless first inning, Oregon State got on the board first in the top of the second. A double from Proctor got the first RBI of the game, scoring Ethan Porter. Jacob Galloway immediately followed that up with an RBI single, though Galloway made it to second base after Portland's throw to first was off the mark. The Pilots answered in the bottom of the second with a solo homer from Leo Cote.

Portland got their second homer off of starter Connor Mendez in the bottom of the third, as Trey Swygart drove one over the right-field wall.

The middle innings didn't yield much offense. Then in the eighth, Oregon State briefly retook the lead when AJ Singer picked up an RBI double to left, scoring Easton Talt. Cole Katayama-Stall put the Pilots back in-front in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a two-RBI double off of Wyatt Queen.

Oregon State entered the ninth inning needing some magic to stay alive. Porter led off the inning by getting walked, and Nyan Hayes entered as a pinch runner. Hayes advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Adam Haight. Then, Proctor delivered one of the clutchest hits of the season for Oregon State, doubling to left and scoring Hayes to tie the game at 4-4.

As the game went to extras, both teams had their opportunities to retake the lead in the tenth and eleventh innings, but could not capitalize. In the top of the 12th inning, Tyler Inge doubled, then stole third on a wild pitch. Tale and Singer then took walks to load the bases. Bryson Glassco and Paul Vazquez followed up with RBI singles to put the Beavs ahead 6-4. In the bottom of the 12th, Zach Edwards replaced Albert Roblez on the mound, picking up the first two outs of the inning. With two runners on base, Noah Scott then got the call from the bullpen, eventually getting the ball in-play for the final out.

Glassco gets us back on top! pic.twitter.com/ZrP7xvwZpW — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 6, 2026

Tuesday's win moves Oregon State to 37-11 on the year and gives them a three-game winning streak. The Beavers hit the road this weekend for a three-game series against Long Beach State, starting Friday evening on ESPN+ at 6:05 p.m. PT. Oregon State will play again on Tuesday, May 12 in Corvallis.