Oregon State Baseball Demolishes Xavier 18-6
Oregon State baseball capped off their trip to Surprise, Arizona in impressive fashion, taking down the Xavier Musketeers 18-6 to stay undefeated at 4-0.
Jacob Krieg turned in one of his best games on Monday, and he got started early. In the first inning a Trent Caraway double, an Aiva Arquette single and a Gavin Turley walk loaded the bases, and after Tyce Petersen was also walked for the first run of the game, Krieg came to the plate and blasted the ball deep over the left field wall for a grand slam and a 5-0 Beaver lead.
Krieg wasn't finished. In the second inning, with the bases loaded again, Krieg showed great plate discipline and took four balls to walk in a run. Back at the plate in the bottom of the fifth, Krieg got every bit of the first pitch he saw, hitting another ball over the left field wall to score another two runs.
Krieg finished the day with 3 hits, 2 of them home runs, 7 rbi, 4 runs and a walk, on 5 at bats. He wasn't the only Beaver who put up highlights, but he definitely shown brightest. Trent Caraway and Easton Talt each had 3 hits, and Aiva Arquette, Bryce Hubbard and Cannon Reeder had 2. This is a team that can hit.
On the other side of the team, the Beavers went with a platoon to close out the weekend. Kellan Oakes got the start, and pitched for 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, while walking 3 batters and striking out 4. Drew Talavs came in in the fifth, pitched for 2.0 innings and got the win, allowing no hits and 1 walk while striking out 5 Musketeers. Zach Kmatz, Adam Haight and Tanner Douglas closed out the game.
Oregon State only gets one day of rest before they're immediately back in the fire. On Wednesday they'll be in Round Rock Texas for the Round Rock Classic. Before the tournament starts they'll sneak in a game against Houston on Wednesday, and then over the weekend they'll be facing Virginia on Friday, Oklahoma on Saturday, and Minnesota on Sunday. It should be a tough test but the Beavers have shown some muscle in their first week of play.