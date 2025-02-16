Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Stays Undefeated, Beats Indiana 6-0

The Beavers carried a no hitter into the eighth, but couldn't quite pull it off. Despite that, big games from Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette along with a fantastic start from Ethan Kleinschmit gave Oregon State their third win of the year.

John Severs

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Dallas Macias (4) throws the ball to third base during the second inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oregon State baseball thoroughly dismantled the Indiana Hoosiers to stay undefeated, putting together a 6-0 win in their third game in the College Baseball Classic. The Beavers sit at 3-0 before their rematch with Xavier tomorrow.

Oregon State scored their first run in the bottom of the first, with a Gavin Turley single scoring Trent Caraway. In the bottom of the third, with Aiva Arquette and AJ Singer on base, Turley came to the plate again, and sent a home run over the right center wall for another three runs and a 4-0 Beaver lead.

OSU's final runs came in the bottom of the fifth. A throwing error allowed Aiva Arquette to reach base, and Gavin Turley was walked to move him into scoring position. A hopping grounder allowed the runners to move up, and a sac fly from Jacob Krief got Arquette home. Wilson Weber then hit a single to score Turley and give the Beavers the 6-0 lead that would be the final score.

In the meantime, Oregon State starter Ethan Kleinschmit put on a clinic, picking up his first win of the season. Kleinschmit pitched for the first six innings, during which he allowed no hits, two walks and struck out 5 Hoosiers. He handed a o hit bid off to Wyatt Queen, who took over in the seventh, but in the eighth inning Indiana finally got some offense going.

After Aiva Arquette made a sliding catch for the first out of the inning, Indiana's Jake Hanley found a gap in center field and despite his speed Dallas Macias couldn't quite make it in time. That gave Indiana their first (and only) hit of the game. Queen walked the next batter he faced, and then a bunt moved runners to second and third. Laif Palmer came in to relieve Queen, and promptly walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Fortunately, Palmer struck out his next batter to end the inning. After an uneventful bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth, the game ended in a Beaver win.

Gavin Turley was the star at the plate for the Beavers, putting up four RBI and 2 hits. After his second hit, Turley picked up another two walks, making him a consistent thorn in the side of Indiana's pitching staff. Aiva Arquette had another big game, picking up 3 hits on 4 at bats and a walk.

The Beavers will look to get out of Surprise undefeated tomorrow, with their rematch with Xavier set for a 1:00 PM first pitch. The Beavers took down the Musketeers 8-3 in their first game of the season, but Xavier actually led for much of that game, so this could be an interesting one.

