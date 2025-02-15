Oregon State Baseball Obliterates UNLV 16-0 in Seven Innings
On the second day of the 2025 college baseball season, the Oregon State bats exploded against the UNLV Rebels as the Beavers secured a 16-0 win.
The game was called in the middle of the seventh inning, as is usually the case in Division I when a team is up by more than ten runs in a regular season non-conference matchup.
The Beavs scored at-least one run in every inning they stepped up to the plate. The considerable lead that they built up also allowed Mitch Canham to sub in some younger players at various positions, with 13 different OSU players getting a chance at the plate. OSU totaled 15 hits in the win.
Trent Caraway and AJ Singer both had three hits apiece, with Singer driving in four runs in his second Division I game. Designated hitter Tyce Peterson had the lone home run of the day, a two-run shot to left center in the bottom of the second. Wilson Weber was the only other Beaver with multlple hits, scoring three runs for the team's grand total. Easton Talt scored more than any other Beaver, making it all the way around the bases a total of four times.
A trio of Beaver pitchers saw their first college action in the win. Freshman pitcher Dax Whitney of Blackfoot, Idaho had a very strong start, the first of his college career. He struck out eight batters and allowed just four hits and a walk over five innings. James DeCremer and Zach Edwards also briefly saw the mound, with the three OSU pitchers totaling 11 strikeouts with only three walks, allowing five hits. OSU's defense committed one error on the day, compared to three by UNLV.
The 2-0 Beavers are right back at in on Sunday for an 11 AM PT start time against the Indiana Hoosiers. Fans can tune in on FloBaseball or catch the radio broadcast via the Beaver Sports Network.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Baseball Team Wins 2025 Season Opener 8-3 Over Xavier
State of the Beavs: What Revenue Sharing Could Mean for Oregon State Recruiting
Final Rankings Announced for Oregon State Football's 2025 Recruiting Class