State of the Beavs: What Revenue Sharing Could Mean for Oregon State Recruiting
Oregon State's revenue-sharing plan for student-athletes is expected to begin in July. Part of that money will come from a $3 ticket fee that will be added in the near future. While fans will pay more, will it lead to Oregon State attracting more of the best athletes the West Coast (and beyond) has to offer? Your host Matt Bagley dives into it this week on State of the Beavs. Plus, the first weekend of the regular season is finally here for Oregon State baseball, new additions at Oregon State football, and the latest on realignment rumblings for the Pac-12 conference. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
