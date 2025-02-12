Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: What Revenue Sharing Could Mean for Oregon State Recruiting

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Fans enter Reser Stadium to watch Oregon State play UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Fans enter Reser Stadium to watch Oregon State play UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State's revenue-sharing plan for student-athletes is expected to begin in July. Part of that money will come from a $3 ticket fee that will be added in the near future. While fans will pay more, will it lead to Oregon State attracting more of the best athletes the West Coast (and beyond) has to offer? Your host Matt Bagley dives into it this week on State of the Beavs. Plus, the first weekend of the regular season is finally here for Oregon State baseball, new additions at Oregon State football, and the latest on realignment rumblings for the Pac-12 conference. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State 2025 Signing Class Ranked #67 Nationally By ESPN

Pro Beavs: Ethan Thompson Signs Two-Way Contract With Orlando Magic

Oregon State Football Wraps Up 2025 Signing Class

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football