Oregon State Baseball: Outfielder Gavin Turley Praises Unity, Talent of 2025 Team

Joe Londergan

BREWSTER 07/25/23 Gavin Turley of Falmouth rounds third after hitting a go ahead homerun against Brewster . Cape League Baseball / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon State Beavers' baseball program have finished their October exhibitions and are continuing their preparations for the 2025 season.

Junior outfielder Gavin Turley is once again expected to be an important piece of Oregon State's team, after leading the team in RBI's with 74 in 2024. The Beavs ended that campaign in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Speaking to Oregon State's Director of Player Development Zak Taylor in an interview for Oregon State's YouTube channel, Turley noted his excitement to continue his college career with Mitch Canham's team in a few short months.

"It's a tight-knit group. Really love to be around every single one of them. There's not a guy that I wouldn't invite over to the house for dinner or have over back home with me..But talent wise, I feel like we're nasty all the way around...Everyone's got something to bring to the table and that's really fun when that's the case."

Playing as an independent in 2025, Oregon State's 2025 baseball schedule reportedly kicks off on February 14 in Surprise, Arizona against Xavier University.

