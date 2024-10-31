5 College Football Games to Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season. Even with the Beavers being off this week, there are plenty of compelling games to keep fans entertained. From my weekly podcast, "State of the Beavs", here are my 5 Games: five college football games that I think you should watch.
1. Friday, 5 PM on FS1, San Diego State at (15) Boise State
This one was almost too obvious for me. The Broncos star RB Ashton Jeanty is my Heisman pick, and I'm a sucker for G5 programs punching above their weight. This is Boise State's second national title contender (after the 2010 team that Colin Kaepernick's Nevada Wolfpack stunned in an all-time great upset) and I'm rooting for Boise to pad its playoff resume.
2. Saturday, 9 AM on Fox, (4) Ohio State at (3) Penn State
It's a top five matchup, and that means I'll watch no matter what. This is the rare top five matchup where both teams lack a signature win. In addition, they both need to win to keep pace with Oregon & Indiana for a place in the B1G Championship next month.
3. Saturday, 9 AM on CBS, Air Force at (21) Army
The Black Knights of the Hudson are my favorite story in college football this year. Their eternally-frustrating option offense has an elite dual-threat quarterback, Bryson Daily, and the pride & joy of West Point are within a few spots of the G5's automatic playoff berth. If they win out, and Boise State drops a game, a service academy could win the national championship.
4. Saturday, 12:30 PM on CBS, (1) Oregon at Michigan
I've said it all season: Oregon will not win the national championship. I will continue to say it until I'm blue in the face. Teams have seen the tape of what Idaho & Boise State did to them. Every week, eager opponents have tried & failed to repeat those gameplans. Will an upset happen in Ann Arbor?
5. Saturday, 4:30 PM on ABC, (10) Texas A&M at South Carolina
All my life, Texas A&M has been a sleeping giant. Highly hyped recruiting classes have come & gone, but coaching & development have lacked. The vibes feel different now in College Station under new coach Mike Elko. After losing the season opener to Notre Dame, his players have responded with 7 straight wins. It feels like we're on a crash course to the Aggies hosting their arch-rival Longhorns for a spot in the playoff on 11/30.
What are you watching this weekend? Let me know! Reach out on the app formerly known as Twitter; my handle is @BagleySports. My email address is MBagleyRadio@gmail.com. Every week, I tape a new episode of "State of the Beavs" where I talk about what's new & what's next for Oregon State athletics. I'm thankful for your continued support and I look forward to hearing from you. Go Beavs.
