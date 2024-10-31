Oregon State Beavers On SI

5 College Football Games to Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week

The Beavers have a bye week, but that doesn't mean you need to take a bye from college football Saturday! Matt Bagley, host of our "State of the Beavs" podcast, shares five games that will compel you from start to finish.

Matt Bagley

Boise State's star RB Ashton Jeanty leapt past this Hawaii defender two weeks ago. What will he do on Saturday? Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season. Even with the Beavers being off this week, there are plenty of compelling games to keep fans entertained. From my weekly podcast, "State of the Beavs", here are my 5 Games: five college football games that I think you should watch.

1. Friday, 5 PM on FS1, San Diego State at (15) Boise State

This one was almost too obvious for me. The Broncos star RB Ashton Jeanty is my Heisman pick, and I'm a sucker for G5 programs punching above their weight. This is Boise State's second national title contender (after the 2010 team that Colin Kaepernick's Nevada Wolfpack stunned in an all-time great upset) and I'm rooting for Boise to pad its playoff resume.

2. Saturday, 9 AM on Fox, (4) Ohio State at (3) Penn State

It's a top five matchup, and that means I'll watch no matter what. This is the rare top five matchup where both teams lack a signature win. In addition, they both need to win to keep pace with Oregon & Indiana for a place in the B1G Championship next month.

3. Saturday, 9 AM on CBS, Air Force at (21) Army

The Black Knights of the Hudson are my favorite story in college football this year. Their eternally-frustrating option offense has an elite dual-threat quarterback, Bryson Daily, and the pride & joy of West Point are within a few spots of the G5's automatic playoff berth. If they win out, and Boise State drops a game, a service academy could win the national championship.

4. Saturday, 12:30 PM on CBS, (1) Oregon at Michigan

I've said it all season: Oregon will not win the national championship. I will continue to say it until I'm blue in the face. Teams have seen the tape of what Idaho & Boise State did to them. Every week, eager opponents have tried & failed to repeat those gameplans. Will an upset happen in Ann Arbor?

5. Saturday, 4:30 PM on ABC, (10) Texas A&M at South Carolina

All my life, Texas A&M has been a sleeping giant. Highly hyped recruiting classes have come & gone, but coaching & development have lacked. The vibes feel different now in College Station under new coach Mike Elko. After losing the season opener to Notre Dame, his players have responded with 7 straight wins. It feels like we're on a crash course to the Aggies hosting their arch-rival Longhorns for a spot in the playoff on 11/30.

What are you watching this weekend? Let me know! Reach out on the app formerly known as Twitter; my handle is @BagleySports. My email address is MBagleyRadio@gmail.com. Every week, I tape a new episode of "State of the Beavs" where I talk about what's new & what's next for Oregon State athletics. I'm thankful for your continued support and I look forward to hearing from you. Go Beavs.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

