Oregon State Baseball's National Rankings Holding Despite Last Week's Ducks Loss

There are roughly two weeks left in the NCAA Division I baseball season, and the country's top teams are looking to secure their spots as regional hosts in the NCAA Tournament.

For the Oregon State Beavers, things continue to look good with regards to that goal. In Monday's national rankings, the Beavers did not drop and even received a minor bump up in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Poll.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 6

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 5, Previous Rank - No. 5

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 5, Previous Rank - No. 6

RPI: Current Rank - No. 10, Previous Rank - No. 12

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 6

Beginning this postseason, the NCAA tournament selection committee will rank the top 32 teams, not just the 16 regional hosts. Seeds 17-32 will be slotted into regionals based on that ranking: teams 29-32 will be paired with the top four national seeds, 25-28 with seeds 5-8, 21-24 with seeds 9-12 and 17-20 with seeds 13-16. Oregon State are seeking to host their 14th regional as they seek a return trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Beavers are 33-9 heading into two-game, midweek series at Goss Stadium against UTRGV. OSU are coming off of a three-game sweep of Hawaii in Corvallis. While Oregon State have enjoyed quite a bit of momentum this season, they suffered a disappointing loss to the Oregon Ducks at home last Wednesday. The series between the Ducks and Beavers are 1-1 in their series this season, with a third matchup cancelled earlier this season.

First pitch between OSU and UTRGV is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW. After the Tuesday and Wednesday games, the Beavers will host another weekend contest against Cal State Northridge.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify