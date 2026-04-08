Oregon State Baseball Sees Another Rise in National Rankings

As of Tuesday evening, the Oregon State Beavers have a 25-7 record to start the 2026 college baseball season. While the Beavers have not been perfect to start the season, their ability to win games on the road has stuck out amongst the larger national landscape.

While the Beavers saw themselves reach the top ten in all major polls in previous weeks, Oregon State are now up to No. 7 in four of the major polls, meanwhile holding steady at No. 6 in RPI.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 9

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 8

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 8

RPI: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 6

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 9

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Since the prior rankings were released, the Beavers suffered a tough 18-2 loss to the Washington Huskies , but followed it up with a three-game sweep of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. That Easter Weekend road trip included two shutouts.

On Monday, after the latest rankings were made public, the Beavers had their most dominant win of the season in an 18-0 victory at Washington State. However, the Cougars got their revenge on Tuesday in a game that ended 7-6 in their favor. Oregon State could not complete a late comeback, seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Ultimately, Oregon State are well within reach of their goal of hosting yet another regional. After a 12-2 record on the road at this point in the season, recent projections have the Beavers accomplishing this goal.

Oregon State continue their campaign on Friday, April 10 when they begin a three-game series at thome against the Cal Poly Mustangs. First pitch of the series' opening contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT, to be televised on Portland's CW.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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