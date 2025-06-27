Oregon State Baseball: Three Beavers Make D1Baseball All-American Lists
Hot on the heels of being named to Baseball America's All-American lists, Oregon State's Aiva Arquette, Gavin Turley and Dax Whitney have also been named to D1Baseball's All-American lists.
Turley was named to D!'s Second Team list after a season where he compiled a .351 batting average and a 1.121 OPS. He led the team with 20 home runs. Turley has made several appearances in year end lists this season. In addition to his second team placements from Baseball American and D1, he was also named to the College Baseball Foundation's first team, the American Baseball Association's first team and the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association Second Team.
RELATED:
Three Beavers Named to Baseball America's All-American Teams
Aiva Arquette was named to D1's Third Team after a standout season in his one year with Oregon State. After transferring from Washington, Arquette led the Beavers with a .354 batting average. His 1.115 OPS and 19 home runs were second best on the team. Arquette is projected to go fairly high in this year's MLB Draft, and he was also singled out as a second team All Star by Baseball America and Perfect Game, and a third team all star by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association.
RELATED:
Oregon State SS Aiva Arquette Earns National Honor
Dax Whitney is one of the Beaver's most exciting freshmen. In 2025 he picked up 17 starts, putting together a 6-3 record and a 3.4 ERA. He got the W in the Beavers first game in this year's College World Series, throwing for 5.1 innings vs Louisville where he allowed only 3 hits and 1 earned run. Whitney was named a third team all star by D1. He was also named an All-American Freshman by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association, and Perfect Game.