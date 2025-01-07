Oregon State Baseball: Three Beavers Named Preseason All-Americans
Perfect Game released their list of preseason All-Americans Monday morning, and with expectations high for Oregon State baseball it should come as no surprise that several Beavers made the list. Three Beavers, infielder Aiva Arquette, third baseman Trent Caraway and relief pitcher Nelson Keljo, made the cut.
Arquette will be something of a new face for Oregon State fans. He was arguably the biggest name in the transfer portal last season, electing to come to Corvallis after two seasons as a Washington Husky. Last season he was an All Pac-12 player, finishing the season with a .325 batting average, a .384 on base percentage, and a .574 slugging percentage. He was also named to the All Pac-12 Defensive Team.
In his first season with Oregon State Caraway already saw 17 starts, and in his sophomore season he should have a much bigger role. In those games Caraway contributed 21 hits, including 5 doubles and 2 home runs, and finished the season with a .339/.431/.516 triple slash. He should be a valuable piece of the Beavers offense in 2025.
Keljo has been one of the best players to come out of the Beavers bullpen over the past couple seasons. He's proven incredibly difficult to score on, striking out 60 batters in 43 innings pitched in 2024. Last season the Beavers also used him as a starter in three games, so there is the possibility that the Beaver coaching staff could find a larger role for him this season.
The first look we'll get at this year's squad will be February 14th. The Beavers will be in Surprise, Arizona for the College Baseball Classic, where they'll face Xavier, UNLV, Indiana and Xavier again over four days.