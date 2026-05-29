Oregon State Comeback Bid Falls Short in Eugene Regional Opener, 3-2

Last season, Oregon State lost the opening game of their regional, before rallying against all odds to reach the College World Series.



Now, many in Beaver Nation pray for that inspiring story to repeat itself. The opening game of the Eugene Regional went to Oregon State's "Pac-2" brethren Washington State, 3-2. A full box score can be viewed at this link, and our full game recap can be read below.

Blame for today's upset loss should not fall on Ethan Kleinschmit. Today the preseason All-American from Mt. Angel allowed only 2 hits in 5 and 2/3 innings. In a pleasant foreshadowing of his outstanding performance, the first two Washington State frames featured three strikeouts.

Oregon State offered their 6'3" junior lefty crucial run support in the bottom of the second inning. The orange & black scoring sequence began with Paul Vasquez knocking a 3-1 green light pitch into left center for a double. The Beavers' next batter, Buster Posey Award semifinalist Jacob Galloway, brought the San Gabriel Valley native Vasquez across home plate with another double.

Washington State tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth. Pressure mounted after three batter Max Hartman and five batter Dustin Robinson each took pitches to the body. Then, a double steal sparked chaos: Oregon State's standout catcher Galloway tried to throw out Hartman at third base, but instead committed an exceptionally rare throwing error - just his fourth error of the season - and the Cougars' leading runner headed home.

Kleinschmit tormented Washington State in the top of the fifth, retiring all three batters faced. After he returned to the dugout, the Beavers' bats restored his lead in the bottom of the inning. Oregon State started off with a Jacob Krieg double into left center. The elder statesman of this 2026 OSU vintage reached third on a Tyler Inge sacrifice bunt, and then touched home on an Easton Talt sacrifice fly. Through five innings, Oregon State led 2-1.

However, their lead was short lived. Washington State's next frame saw Cougs' senior shortstop Gavin Roy battle through a full count, drawing a walk. He moved to second on a single from his fellow Canadian Hartman. The next Washington State hitter, USC transfer outfielder Max Priest, delivered Roy across the bases with a single through the left side. When the dust settled, Oregon State's best remaining starting pitcher Kleinschmit stepped off the mound in a 2-2 tie game with 2 outs in the sixth.

Wyatt Queen relieved the Linn-Benton transfer, and struck out the first Cougar he faced. In the seventh, the 6'2" junior right hander kept Wazzu hitless. In the eighth inning, the dam broke: back-to-back singles from Hartman and Priest put Washington State runners on first and second base. Following a Robinson double down the right field line, Oregon State suddenly trailed for the first time today.

Albert Roblez finished the regular season with the second-most saves in Division I. Accustomed to pressure, the Beavers turned to their impressive stopper. After intentionally walking Washington State's Ryan Skjonsby to load the bases, the Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist retired three consecutive batters. In one of the game's tensest moments, the closer's opposition struck out twice, and then popped up near third base.

Oregon State needed a run across their final six outs. Upon the completion of eigh full innings, they were left waiting. Facing a 1-1 count with 2 outs and AJ Singer ninety feet away from tying the game, freshman three batter Ethan Porter flied to right. Now, survival would come down to the bottom of the ninth.

Roblez held the deficit to one run - striking out three, while stranding two - and then Oregon State sophomore outfielder Adam Haight stepped up to the plate. The former Washington 1A Prep Baseball Player of the Year grounded to short. His next man up Vasquez rolled one to third, and then Galloway popped out to deep center. The final out moved Washington State to the winners' bracket tomorrow night, and set the Beavers towards an elimination game tomorrow.

This afternoon's 3-2 loss sends Oregon State to an early elimination game at the Eugene Regional. Tomorrow - with a start time still to be determined - the orange & black will play the loser of tonight's Oregon/Yale matchup. Live play-byplay can be viewed on ESPN+ or heard across Oregon State's many statewide radio affiliates.