Oregon Shuts Down Washington State 4-0 in Eugene Regional

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Through the first four innings, the game was a pitcher's duel, with the only base runner being Washington State's Cam Macleod, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning. Oregon starting pitcher Will Sanford was putting on a clinic, striking out ten Cougars in the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth, the Duck bats started working. Burke-Lee Mabeus hit a double to right center, and then Maddox Molony was walked. Oregon had two base runners, but two outs on the board, and the eighth player in their rotation, Jax Gimenez, was coming to the plate. Gimenez got the job done, hitting a short single to right to score Mabeus and put Oregon up 1-0.

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Washington State came close to evening things in the bottom of the fifth. After striking out Dustin Robinson and forcing a ground out from Ryan Skjonsby, Sanford walked Ollie Obenour. Cam Macleod then hit a single, WSU's first hit of the game, to put a runner in scoring position. Sanford remained clutch on the mound however, striking out Kyler Northrup, his twelfth K of the game, to end the inning.

Sanford picked up his 13th strikeout in the bottom of the sixth, and his 14th in the bottom of the seventh, but ended his day shortly after, having walked Dustin Robinson. Tanner Bradley came in for Oregon and finished off the inning, keeping the Ducks one run lead in place.

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Washington State starter had his day end in the top of the eight, after picking up his seventh strikeout. His game will be overshadowed by Sanford, but Myers also had an impressive day, allowing five hits, two walks and one run in his 7.1 innings pitched. Scott Rienguette came in to close out the inning, giving Washington State six outs to get a run.

The Cougs didn't get one in the bottom of the eighth, going three up three down, and got into trouble in the top of the ninth. Angel Laya led off with a single, and was replaced by pinch runner Elijah Cook. Cook moved to second on a bunt, and then Brayden Jaksa was walked. A fielder's chocie from Burke-Lee Mabeus got Washington State a second out, but runners at the corners.

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Naulivou Lauaki then came to the plate, and blasted the ball over the center field wall, giving Oregon a 4-0 lead headed into the final frame. Gavin Roy grounded out for the first out, but Max Hartman then singled to give the Cougars some hope. A wild pitch Matt Priest advanced Hartmna, but Priest struck out swinging. Dustin Robinson then struck out, sending Washington State to the loser's bracket.

Washington State and Oregon State will play one last time tomorrow, with the winner having the tough task of taking down the Ducks twice on their home field to keep their Omaha hopes alive.