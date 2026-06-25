Oregon State Baseball Will Begin Season in Surprise, Arizona For 13th Consecutive Year

Oregon State baseball's long-standing tradition of playing their first games of the regular season in Surprise, Arizona will continue in 2027.

The Beavers will once again take part in REV Entertainment's College Baseball Series, with games against Vanderbilt, UC Santa Barbara, and Nebraska at Surprise Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. That event will begin for the Beavers on February 19. Oregon State will also play a game in Surprise against Kent State, separate from the College Baseball Series, scheduled for Monday, February 22.

Kent State will be the only first-tome opponent for Oregon State among that group.

"Surprise has always been like a second home for Oregon State Baseball, and we're excited to continue the tradition of opening our season in Arizona. The crowds were even more impressive last year and I'm looking forward to another great turnout to open the 2027 season," Beavs head coach Mitch Canham said in a statement released by REV Entertainment.

The event's Home Plate Reserved package will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. PT on Friday, June 26 via CollegeBaseballSeries.com/Surprise. General admission and single-day tickets for the event will be announced at a later date.

It's been a busy week of news for the baseball program, who also announced a return visit to Globe Life Field, the regular season home of the Texas Rangers, in 2027 and an expansion of seating and facilities at the Beavers' home field of Goss Stadium, as well as the hiring of former All-American Andrew Moore as the program's pitching coach.

Oregon State's 2026 season recently ended at the Eugene Regional final, as the Beavers saw their overall record come to 45-14. Canham's group played an independent schedule last season, but will play a full Pac-12 Conference schedule this coming spring as the league relaunches. The league's full schedule for the 2027 season will be released later in the fall.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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