Goss Stadium to Expand After $15 Million Gift

Goss Stadium, home of Oregon State Baseball, will be getting bigger in 2028, as the university announced a new expansion to the field financed by a $15 million donation. The expansion will add permanent bleachers to right field, as well as a dedicated clubhouse and facilities for the Corvallis Knights.

RELATED:

State of the Beavs: Andrew Moore Comes Home To Oregon State Baseball



Goss Stadium has received several renovations over the past decade. In 2015 turf was installed and the Jacoby Ellsbury Clubhouse was added thanks to a generous donation from one of the Beavers' most successful baseball alums. In 2019 the Beavers' opened Casey's Corner in the left field stands, adding new food options and an outdoor lounge space to the field.

Oregon State also changed up its scoreboard in 2016, doubling the size of their previous one for a new board outfitted with new video options. The new renovations have helped with keeping Goss Stadium filled, with the Beavers setting attendance records in 2022.

RELATED:

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2027 Series at Big League Ballpark



Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy and head Baseball Coach Mitch Canham both described the renovation as key to the university's ability keep attracting top talent to come to, and stay in, Corvallils. Murthy lauded the stadium's history as the oldest continuously used ballpark in the country, and Canham described the the renovation as an investment in the future of Beaver baseball.

The renovation also tightents the relationship between the Beavers and the Corvallis Knights, the Summer League team that uses Goss after Oregon State's season ends. The Knights, who play in the West Coast League, have been a Corvallis mainstay since their relocation to the Willamette Valley in 2006. In that time they've won the West Coast League Championship ten times.

RELATED:

Former Beaver Andrew Moore Named Oregon State Pitching Coach



The Knights and Beavers have enjoyed a close relationship on the field as well as off. Several Beavers have spent their summers playing for the Knights, including stars like Nick Madrigal, Steven Kwan, Matt Boyd, Adley Rutschman and Travis Bazzana.

This is some good news for an Oregon State team that has faced some challenges in the off season. Early in the off season the Beavers lost a few players to the transfer portal, but the biggest blow came when pitching coach Rich Dorman announced we would be taking a similar job with the Florida Gators.

RELATED:

Oregon State Baseball Will Host 2027 Pac-12 Tournament



Dorman's departure also led to the departure of Trey Moore, the freshman starter who helped anchor the Beavers' starting rotation after Dax Whitney's season ending injury. The departure of Moore, along with Whitney, Eric Segura and Ethan Kleinschmit, has left the Beavers significantly bereft of starting pitching.

Some good news came with the arrival of former Beaver Andrew Moore as the team's new pitching assistant. Since end of his time in the Majors, Moore has been developing as a coach, and his arrival should be a boon to helping the Beavers restock their cupboards.

The new renovations to Goss are scheduled to be complete before the start of the 2028 season.