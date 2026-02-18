Oregon State Get Revenge in 5-4, Extra Innings Win Over Michigan

After losing their season opener to Michigan on Friday in Surprise, the Beavers battled back on Monday to secure a dramatic victory over the Wolverines.

Oregon State's Bryce Hubbard hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth for a 5-4 victory. Reliever Jack Giordano was awarded the win for his performance in the tenth inning.

Each team committed one error and the Beavers accumulated nine hits to Michigan's 11. View the full stats for Monday's game here.

It took until the bottom of the fourth for either side to break through offensively. After AJ Singer got to first on an error by the Michigan defense, Easton Talt blasted a double to center field, which gave Singer enough time to score from first base. Talt scored two batters later fter advancing to third and being driven in by a Bryce Hubbard sac fly.

Michigan got on the board in the top of the fifth when outfielder Brenden Stressler singled to bring in Evan Haeger. With the bases loaded, Hutcheson managed to get out of the inning to preserve the lead. The Beaver offense was able to answer in the bottom of the fifth when a balk by Michigan pitcher Tyler Finkbeiner brought in Jacob Galloway from third base.

In the top of the seventh, Michigan tied the game up with two outs. Zach Kmatz allowed an RBI single by Colby Turner, prompting his replacement on the mound. When Zach Edwards came in, he also struggled allowing back-to-back singles, which brought in the tying run.

The Beavers scored again in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Galloway hit a double, then was brought in by Tyler Inge. However, Michigan tied it again in the top of the eighth with two outs, that set up a Brayden Jefferis RBI.

With a stalemate in the ninth, the game went to a tenth inning where Giordano struck out two and the infield retired a third batter. Hubbard was the Beavers' first batter of the tenth and blasted a ball over the right field wall to end the game.

With a 3-1 record, Oregon State will no travel to Round Rock, Texas for games against Baylor, Southern Miss, and Purdue, starting Friday, February 20.

