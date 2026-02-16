Slow Start Dooms Oregon State At Seattle U

Oregon State came out flat on Sunday night in what ended up as 60-50 loss to the Seattle University RedHawks, though the Beavers trailed by as many as 23.

The loss moves the Beavers' record to 14-14 this season, with a 7-8 mark in West Coast Conference play. It was also Oregon State's sixth road loss for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Oregon State never led against the RedHawks, with Seattle's John Christofilis scoring a game-high 16 points, thanks largely to four makes from beyond the three-point line. For the Beavers, Matija Samar led the way with a season-high 14 points.

In the first half, Oregon State made just seven field goals on 24 shots from the floor. Seattle also made their presence in the paint felt, grabbing 22 rebounds compared to just 12 by the Beavers. The RedHawks put together a 15-1 run at one point in the first half, and finished the half with a 36-18 lead.

The second half was an improved performance by Oregon State, but it was not enough to close the gap. Jorge Diaz Graham delivered ten points off of the bench with five rebounds. The Beavers outscored their hosts 19-9 in the final ten minutes to tighten the gap, but the damage was ultimately done, by that point.

The Beavers have three games remaining before the regular season concludes and the West Coast Conference Tournament begins. Oregon State are sixth in the league standings as on Monday morning.

OSU's next opportunity for a win will be Saturday, February 21 in Corvallis against Pepperdine. Tipoff in that contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

