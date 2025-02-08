Oregon State Shortstop Aiva Arquette Named Preseason All-American By NCBWA
Ahead of the 2025 college baseball season, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their first, second, and third-team preseason All-America lists. The only Oregon State player to be included in any of those groups was shortstop Aiva Arquette.
Arquette was named as one of two shortstops named to the second-team, along with Arizona's Mason White.
Arquette was also named a Baseball America second-team All-American and first-team All-American by Perfect Game.
A transfer from the University of Washington, Arquette is in his first year with Mitch Canham's program after turning 28 double plays and batting .311 with 17 home runs for the Huskies in 2024. He was an All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection last year.
OSU begins the 2025 season on February 14 against the Xavier Musketeers in Surprise, Arizona as part of the College Baseball Classic.
NCBWA Preseason All-America Second Team
C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina, So.
1B Luke Gaffney, Clemson, So
1B Jacob Tobias, Arizona State, Sr.
2B Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M, Sr.
SS Mason White, Arizona, Jr.
SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State, Jr.
3B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M, So.
OF Devin Taylor, Indiana, Jr.
OF Max Belyeu, Texas, Jr.
OF Ethan Conrad, Wake Forest, Jr.
OF Kien Vu, Arizona State, Jr.
OF Henry Ford, Virginia, So.
OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona, Jr.
DH Cole Hage, Kentucky, Sr.
UT Austin Smith, San Diego, Sr.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Softball: Beavers Split Opening Day With One Win, One Loss
RECRUITING: All-American T'Andre Waverly Signs With Oregon State
Oregon State Baseball Ranked Top-10 in All Major Polls Ahead of 2025 Season