#6 Oregon State Baseball Takes Down UCLA 7-1
A big fourth inning gave Oregon State Baseball what could be one of their marquis wins this season, as the 6th ranked Beavers took down the 10th ranked Bruins on the road, 7-1. The win moves the Beavers to 26-7 for the season.
Oregon State took an early lead in the top of the first, with a Gavin Turley single scoring Easton Talt. UCLA threatened in the bottom of the inning, getting two runners on the bases from a walk and an error, but Wyatt Queen and the Beaver fielders managed to get out of the jam without giving up a run.
Oregon State added another run in the top of the second, with a Carson McEntire line drive scoring Canon Reeder. The Bruins got on the board in the bottom of the third, when a Mulivai Levu single scored Dean West. Oregon State did not take long to respond.
The top of the fourth started with Jacob Krieg reaching base after being hit by a pitch. After a Trent Caraway strikeout, Carson McEntire came to the plate and belted a ball over the left field wall for two Beaver runs. The Beavers got another pair of runners after Eston Talt was walked and Aiva Arquette was hit by a pitch, and then a Wilson Weber single and a fielding error combined to give Oregon State two more runs. A wild pitch then allowed Weber to reach home, putting the Beavers up 7-1.
That would be the last scoring either side would see for the remainder of the game. James DeCremer picked up the win for the Beavers, coming in in the fourth and pitching for 3.0 innings, during which he allowed 1 hit and 3 walks while striking out 2 Bruins. Laif Palmer came on in the seventh to close out the game, and picked up his second save of the season.
Oregon State will be off Wednesday, before they start a three game series against Cal State Northridge on Thursday.