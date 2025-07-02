Pat Casey Selected for American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
The American Baseball Coaches Association announced it's selections for its 2026 Hall of Fame class Wednesday morning, and an Oregon State legend made the list. Pat Casey, the Beavers time winning-est head coach, will join the Hall next January.
RELATED:
Oregon State Baseball's Season Ends At College World Series With Louisville Loss
Casey should need no introduction to Oregon State fans, but in case you're new, here's his resume. Casey coached Oregon State from 1995 to 2018, leading the team to three national championships, in 2006, 2007 and 2018. He has an all time record of 900-458-6, leading the Beavers in wins by nearly 300.
Prior to his time at Oregon State, Casey coached the George Fox Bruins. After finding success with the Beavers he was offered several jobs by other major schools, but he stayed in Corvallis for the rest of his career. He retired following the 2018 season, after leading the Beavers to their third national championship.
RELATED:
Three Beavers Named to Baseball America's All-American Teams
Casey's induction will be held on January 9th, 2026. Also joining the hall are Ateve Bazarnic, Terry Gobert, John McCormack, Sam Piraro and Steve Ruzich.