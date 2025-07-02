Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pat Casey Selected for American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Oregon State's legendary head coach will join the hall next January.

John Severs

Jun 28, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Pat Casey speaks to the crowd after winning the championship series of the College World Series against the Arkansas Razorbacks at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Pat Casey speaks to the crowd after winning the championship series of the College World Series against the Arkansas Razorbacks at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The American Baseball Coaches Association announced it's selections for its 2026 Hall of Fame class Wednesday morning, and an Oregon State legend made the list. Pat Casey, the Beavers time winning-est head coach, will join the Hall next January.

RELATED:
Oregon State Baseball's Season Ends At College World Series With Louisville Loss

Casey should need no introduction to Oregon State fans, but in case you're new, here's his resume. Casey coached Oregon State from 1995 to 2018, leading the team to three national championships, in 2006, 2007 and 2018. He has an all time record of 900-458-6, leading the Beavers in wins by nearly 300.

Prior to his time at Oregon State, Casey coached the George Fox Bruins. After finding success with the Beavers he was offered several jobs by other major schools, but he stayed in Corvallis for the rest of his career. He retired following the 2018 season, after leading the Beavers to their third national championship.

RELATED:
Three Beavers Named to Baseball America's All-American Teams

Casey's induction will be held on January 9th, 2026. Also joining the hall are Ateve Bazarnic, Terry Gobert, John McCormack, Sam Piraro and Steve Ruzich.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Baseball