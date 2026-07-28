Pro Beavs: Rasmussen Shines Again, Larnach Builds Up Hitting Streak

Tampa Bay Rays' ace Drew Rasmussen's shutout performance yesterday came at the expense of fellow Beavers Steven Kwan and Travis Bazzana, whose Guardians had a tough week of baseball. Rasmussen's Rays, however, have now won six of their last seven, and are three games up on the Yankees in the AL East. Over in Minnesota, Trevor Larnach has been doing his best to keep the Twins right in the heart of the AL Wild Card race. Former top overall pick and 2026 All-Star Adley Rutschman has been working his way back from injury, and hasn't played since July 18th.

Steven Kwan and Travis Bazzana - Cleveland Guardians

Jul 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Kreidler (not pictured) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tough week for the Guardians, who got swept by the Rays and have now lost five in a row. Travis Bazzana, who had a big week prior with a walk-off home run, has gone into a bit of a slump. While Steven Kwan hasn't been putting up the same numbers that he was directly following the All-Star break, he is currently on a five-game hitting streak, which included a 3-for-5 day against the Twins on Wednesday. Cleveland is now 2.5 games behind the White Sox in the division, and will be looking to get back on track in a series against the Reds.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

Jul 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like he's been doing all season long, the Washington native dominated on the mound in his most recent start. He struck out nine Guardians on Sunday in seven innings of shutout baseball, which carried the Rays to victory in a 1-0 game. Rasmussen only allowed two base runners in this performance, with one walk and one hit. He is currently fourth in the majors with 0.93 walks hits per innings pitched (WHIP). Rasmussen's next start is scheduled to come on Saturday against the White Sox, who are currently first in their division.

Trevor Larnach - Minnesota Twins

Jul 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (9) hits an RBI single during the twelfth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larnach singled to knock in the go-ahead run in extra innings on Thursday in Minnesota's win over the Guardians. The day before that, he launched his eighth homer of the season in a two-hit outing. Larnach is currently on a five-game hitting streak, and his on-base percentage is an impressive .380. The Twins are just one game behind the final AL Wild Card spot with a couple of months to go in the regular season, and they'll need Larnach to keep up his productivity at the plate.