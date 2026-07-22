Pro Beavs: Rutschman Catches For Rasmussen in AL's MLB All-Star Victory

The MLB regular season has resumed since the All-Star game last Tuesday, which had three former Beavers competing.

A moment of sentimental significance occurred in the 7th inning of that mid-summer classic, when Drew Rasmussen came in to pitch for the American League. Adley Rutschman simultaneously subbed in to catch and, for the first time, an Oregon State battery was working together in an MLB All-Star game. They faced three batters together, recording two outs which included a punch out of Marlins star Otto Lopez. Their side, the American League, went on to win in a 4-0 shutout victory.

Since the AS break ended, Tampa Bay Rays' ace Drew Rasmussen has yet to pitch. Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles has been in a bit of a slump, despite his team recording a sweep of the Houston Astros. Travis Bazzana and Steven Kwan were tearing it up for their Guardians over the weekend, while Conforto got a start for the Chicago Cubs.

Of the nine Beaver alums in the MLB right now, seven are a part of teams who are currently in playoff position.

Trevor Larnach - OF, Minnesota Twins

A 2018 national champion with Rutschman and Kwan, Larnach has been having a very good season with Minnesota. On Friday in their win against the Cubs, he came through with a game-tying RBI single and also drew a walk. Prior to the All-Star break, he went 2-4 with a homer in the Twins' win over the Angels.

Michael Conforto - OF/DH, Chicago Cubs

The seasoned MLB-vet and one-time All Star has been a solid contributor for the Chicago Cubs this year, making quite a few starts with a total of 35 hits and eight home runs. Over the weekend, he started at DH and recorded a hit against the Twins. The Cubs are 56-43, currently sitting in the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Travis Bazzana - INF, Cleveland Guardians

Fresh off of an All-Star game appearance, the Australian native and former #1 pick delivered his first MLB walkoff hit on Saturday night. After coming back from a 3-0 8th inning deficit to tie the game, Bazzana launched a two-run shot off of Dennis Santana to give Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Pirates. This was a huge night overall for Bazzana, going 2-3 with two walks. Teammate Steven Kwan was also instrumental for the Guardians in this victory, being the only player in this game to record three hits.

Steven Kwan - OF, Cleveland Guardians

The 2025 All-Star selection was absolutely blazing hot over the weekend, going a staggering 7-10 over a three-game span. In the Guardians' comeback win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night Kwan went 3-4 and scored two runs for his team, and was then moved into the leadoff spot for yesterday's game. He went 2-4 in that contest, recording an RBI bunt single off of Paul Skenes. After being somewhat quiet through the fist 100 games, Steven Kwan is showing that he could make a tremendous impact for his team in the second half of the 2026 season. The Cleveland Guardians are currently in a Wild Card spot, and sit just one game behind the White Sox in the AL Central.