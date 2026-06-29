Pro Beavs: Drew Rasmussen's Stellar June Paces First-Place Tampa Bay

There are currently 33 former OSU Beavers playing professional baseball in the United States- nine in the MLB, and the rest in major league farm systems on minor league clubs.

This will be the first of a weekly series where we highlight some of the best recent performances from pro Beavs.

Drew Rasmussen - Starting Pitcher, Tampa Bay Rays (MLB)

Coming off of an All-Star season last year, Drew has only gotten better in 2026. The 30 year-old from Puyallup, WA has been excellent over his last few starts for Tampa Bay, culminating in yet another gem that led his team to a 5-1 victory. This was on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, where Rasmussen pitched six innings of shutout baseball. Just a week and a half prior, Rasmussen threw seven innings of one-run ball against the MLB-best LA Dodgers. The Tampa Bay Rays sit in first place in the AL East, and Rasmussen has been a critical part of their success this season.

Trevor Larnach - Outfielder, Minnesota Twins (MLB)

The 2018 CWS champion has been on a tear as of late with the Minnesota Twins, who are really climbing their way back into the AL Central picture. Larnach had a big weekend for Minnesota, tallying six total hits in a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies, which included a three-hit, three-RBI performance on Saturday. While he isn't hitting for the power that might be expected from a player like him, Trevor is having perhaps his most efficient year at the plate as a major leaguer, batting just below .290 so far this season. Larnach will be looking to continue his hitting streak Monday against the Astros.

Michael Conforto - Outfielder/DH, Chicago Cubs (MLB)

Now in his 12th MLB season, the 2017 All-Star has been a solid contributor for the Chicago Cubs, who are currently in postseason position. Prior to yesterday's outing Conforto had hit in four straight games, including a pinch-hit homer in Saturday's victory over the Brewers. Conforto is now up to 184 long balls in his major league career.

Jacob Melton - Outfielder, Durham Bulls (Triple-A)

After spending some time in the majors last season for Houston, Melton has been tearing it up in Triple-A in 2026. He has been fantastic lately for the Bulls, going 3-4 yesterday and 2-4 earlier in the week. Overall, Melton is batting a phenomenal .522 in the month of June. He might find himself back in The Show before too long.

Aiva Arquette - Shortstop, Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A)

A top-ten draft selection last summer, Arquette had been slumping a bit at the Double-A level. But Arquette has been coming onto the scene lately for the Blue Wahoos, hitting for a ton of power. He has gone deep for Pensacola three times in the last five games, and has tallied six total hits in that span. Arquette is rated as the third-highest prospect in Miami's organization.