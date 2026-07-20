Oregon State Starting Pitchers Sign Professional Contracts

Two Oregon State starting pitchers are officially leaving Corvallis.

Last weekend, juniors Eric Segura and Ethan Kleinschmit were each selected in the 2026 Major League Baseball Rule 4 amateur draft.



Now, Segura and Kleinschmit have signed professional contracts, voiding their remaining collegiate eligibility.

Kleinschmit, a second round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, was picked 52nd overall. Earlier today, his representation came to terms with the Marlins organization. The junior from Mt. Angel is due to make his full slot value, with a bonus of $1,892,500. Contract terms were first reported by MLB.com's MLB Pipeline senior reporter Jim Callis.

The transfer from Linn Benton Community College emerged during Oregon State's 2025 run to the College World Series. In a performance which earned a standing ovation from Goss Stadium's faithful, Kleinschmit kept Oregon State alive in a Corvallis Regional elimination game, throwing 108 pitches across 7 and 2/3 innings, with 6 strikeouts. Thanks to his efforts, Oregon State cruised past St. Mary's before taking two straight from their former Pac-12 foes USC. A week later, the former Oregon 1A/2A/3A small-school state champion from Kennedy HS started the second game of the Corvallis Super Regional against Florida State, striking out 11 in a pitchers' duel.

This past season, Kleinschmit's campaign began as a preseason All-American and Oregon State's regular Saturday starter on the mound. When Friday ace Dax Whitney went down with a season-ending UCL injury, Kleinschmit became the Beavers' Friday starter.



In 32 appearances across 2 seasons - all starts - the junior pitched a respectable 3.64 earned run average while striking out 210 batters, allowing a meager .207 opposing batting average, and winning 17 games.

Segura was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round - 105th overall - last weekend. Yesterday, the Monterey County (Soledad, CA) native was photographed while signing his professional contract with the south side club. Contract terms have not been disclosed.

The junior started during each of his three seasons, including a stretch in 2025 where the right hander started on Fridays. 2026 marked some of his best work, with 15 starts, 82 strikeouts across 73 innings, and a cool 2.22 earned run average. Arguably, his magnum opus occurred in the Eugene Regional in an elimination game win, as Segura struck out a career high ten batters while allowing only one hit in 6 and 2/3 innings.

According to the MiLB transaction wire, Segura is slated to start his professional baseball journey with the White Sox Arizona Complex/Rookie League affiliate. At the time of this publication, Kleinschmit's first assignment is not yet known.