Recapping Day 2 of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament
In the first major shock of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks became the first host team to be sent home after falling to Cal Poly in one of the day's biggest upsets. That, and other action, in the full recap below.
Nashville Regional (Hosted by #1 Vanderbilt)
One of the biggest upsets of the day happened in one of the final games of the night, with Lousivlle taking down the top seed Commodores 3-2 to send Vanderbilt to the loser's bracket. They'll take on Wright State, who eliminated East Tennessee State with a 7-5 win.
Hattiesburg Regional (Hosted by #16 Southern Miss)
After being upset by Columbia yesterday, the hosting Golden Eagles sent Alabama home with a hard fought 6-5 win. Southern Miss was trailing until the bottom of the eighth, when they scored 3 runs to take the lead. They'll have a rematch against Columbia tomorrow, as the Lions fell to Miami 14-1.
Austin Regional (Hosted by #2 Texas)
Another big late upset hit the scoreboard as Texas fell to UTSA 9-7 in the last game to finish Saturday night. The Longhorns will look to stay alive Sunday against Kansas State, who defeated Houston Christian 7-4 in their elimination game.
Los Angeles Regional (Hosted by #15 UCLA)
In some California on California violence UC Irvine sends Fresno State home with an 8-3 win. In the winner's bracket former Pac-12 rivals UCLA and Arizona State squared off, with the Bruins taking the win 11-5.
Fayetteville Regional (Hosted by #3 Arkansas)
In one of the day's big upsets, North Dakota State sent 25th ranked Kansas home with a 4-3 victory. Meanwhile the hosting Razorbacks looked dominant, putting together a 12-1 win over Creighton.
Knoxville Regional (Hosted by #14 Tennessee)
In one of the closest elimination's today, Wake Forest narrowly avoids elimination with 14-13 win over Miami of Ohio. The Redhawks put up 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth to almost pull off an incredible comeback but couldn't close the deal in the end. Meanwhile, the hosting Volunteers solidly handled Cincinnati with a 10-6 victory, setting up an elimination game between the Bearcats and the Deacons.
Auburn Regional (Hosted by #4 Auburn)
NC State shut the door on Central Connecticut with a 12-0 drubbing, while Auburn survived a tough challenge from Stetson in an 8-5 victory.
Conway Regional (Hosted by #13 Coastal Carolina)
After being upset by East Carolina yesterday, the Gators got back to form with a 17-2 win over Fairfield. That wasn't the only big score in the region, as the hosting Chanticleers took down East Carolina 18-7.
Chapel Hill Regional (Hosted by #5 North Carolina)
Nebraska stayed alive with a 4-1 win over Holy Cross, while the Tar Heels sent Oklahoma to the loser's bracket with an 11-5 victory. Tomorrow's elimination game between old Big 8 powers should be one of the most interesting day 3 match ups.
Eugene Regional (Hosted by #12 Oregon)
In the tournament's first shocking elimination, 12 seed Oregon was defeated 10-8 by Cal Poly to knock the host team out of contention. A 4 hit game from Casey Murray Jr, including a 3 run homer, led the way for the Mustangs. Cal Poly will face Utah Valley tomorrow, who fell to Arizona 14-4.
Baton Rouge Regional (Hosted by #6 LSU)
In the highest scoring game of the day, Little Rock survived with a 22-10 win over Rhode Island. The Trojans will face off with Dallas Baptist tomorrow, after DBU was soundly walloped by LSU, 12-0.
Clemson Regional (Hosted by #11 Clemson)
Kentucky took down USC Upstate 7-3 to stay alive, but they'll have a tough set of games Sunday, as West Virginia took down the hosting Tigers 9-6 to set up an elimination game between Kentucky and Clemson. That's another big day 3 match up.
Athens Regional (Hosted by #7 Georgia)
Oklahoma State survived with a 13-5 win over Binghamton, but the Bulldogs might be the superregional host in the most trouble, as they fell to Duke 6-3 and will now have to beat the Cowboys and the Blue Devils (twice) to advance to the next round.
Oxford Regional (Hosted by #10 Ole Miss)
Murray State might be the surprise team of the tournament. After knocking Ole Miss into the loser's bracket yesterday the Racers stayed undefeated with a 13-11 win over Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Ole Miss managed to hold off elimination with an 8-6 win over Western Kentucky.
Corvallis Regional (Hosted by #8 Oregon State)
You should already know this one. After a terrible showing Friday night, the Beavers looked like a rejuvenated team with a 7-2 win over TCU. The Beavers will look to avenge yesterday's lost to Saint Mary's tomorrow, after the Gaels fell to USC 6-4.
Tallahassee Regional (Hosted by #9 Florida State)
Northeastern knocked out Bethune-Cookman in a closely fought 4-3 elimination game. 2 runs in the top of the ninth gave the Huskies the win, though they almost blew it with a fielding error in the bottom of the inning. Meanwhile, the hosting Seminoles took care of business with a 10-3 win over Mississippi State.
That's all for Saturday, we'll be back with more NCAA Tournament coverage tomorrow.