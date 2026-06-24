State of the Beavs: Andrew Moore Comes Home To Oregon State Baseball

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

The biggest story in Corvallis this week centers on Rich Dorman's replacement. After Dorman left Corvallis for a job on Florida's staff, taking multiple Oregon State pitchers with him, former OSU All-American Andrew Moore has assumed the role of Oregon State's pitching coach.

Moore, who fans in the Northwest may also remember from his time pitching for the Seattle Mariners, most recently spent time coaching pitchers for minor league clubs in the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State football program has seen some big wins in recent days. There's been a massive surge in commitments on the defensive side of the ball, notably with prospects coming from all over the country. In the case of in-state linebacker Kawai Chamberlin, the Beavers beat out new conference mates Boise State and San Diego State for a commitment.

It's also time to begin our series of conversations with experts on Oregon State's Pac-12 brethren ahead of the 2026 football season. This week, Texas State Bobcats journalist Keff Ciardello, host of Win Now or Get Bent, joins the show to offer his perspective on the relaunch of the conference.

It's a very busy week in Corvallis and beyond. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Former Beaver pitcher Andrew Moore has joined Mitch Canham's staff as OSU's pitching coach.

-Oregon State football's recent hot streak on the recruiting trail for 2027.

-Texas State beat writer Keff Ciardello offers his perspective on the upcoming relaunch of the Pac-12 Conference, only another week away, and the Bobcats' place in it.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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