State of the Beavs: MLB Draft Recap, A Look At Boise State, and Trent Bray's Feelings
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Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
With July now half over, there's plenty to get to this week.
First, Beaver fans likely are not going to look back on Trent Bray's time as the head coach fondly. Now the defensive coordinator at Washington State, Bray spoke about his exit from OSU with John Canzano this past week. Matt Bagley looks at the former Beaver coach's comments.
On the baseball diamond, the Beavers saw five names, all pitchers, get their names called in the Major League Baseball Draft. How can Mitch Canham's group replace those names and move forward into 2027?
MORE: Welcome to the New Pac-12: One Question for Each Pac-12 School
Continuing our series looking at the new Pac-12 members, Bob Lundeberg joins to discuss the Boise State Broncos, the team he covers for On SI. Are the Broncos legit frontrunners to win the football championship? Go Beavs.
MORE: What teams are in the new Pac-12 in 2026-2027?
This Week's Topics
-Matt Bagley offers his reaction to Trent Bray's comments on his exit from Oregon State, and his ties to the Beaver becoming "a complicated relationship with my university I used to love."
-Veteran reporter and author Bob Lundeberg, a former Oregon State journalist himself, joins State of the Beavs to discuss the Boise State Broncos, the team he has covered in recent seasons for On SI. Expectations are once again high for the team that plays on the blue turf.
-Recapping Oregon State's week in the MLB Draft. If you missed it, our own Ben Pahl took a look at the path to the big leagues for the former Beavers who were selected during the two-day event in Philadelphia that preceded the All-Star game.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.