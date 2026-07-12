White Sox Draft Oregon State Reliever Isaac Yeager in 14th Round

Today, Isaac Yeager's baseball story added a new chapter. The towering 6'6" senior righty was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of Major League Baseball's 2026 amateur draft.

Born in 2003, Yeager grew up in Seattle, and attended local power Bishop Blanchet HS in the Emerald City neighborhood of Green Lake. At Bishop Blanchet, the young pitcher earned plenty of praise: he was selected to his local Seattle-area all-metro team, Washington's all-state team, and Perfect Game's First Team All-America West Region team. For added measure, Perfect Game ranked him the 5th overall highest rated prospect and 3rd overall highest rated pitcher in the state of Washington.

After high school, Yeager stayed close to home, electing to attend his hometown University of Washington. He appeared in 54 games across 3 seasons, all in relief, earned a Big Ten All-Conference First Team selection as a junior. During that rarified 2025 campaign, Yeager earned 7 saves thanks to 57 strikeouts and an opposing batting average (.234) just above the Mendoza line.

After three years at Washington, Yeager entered the transfer portal and soon committed to Oregon State for the 2026 season.



Earlier this Spring, the senior pitched in twenty-five games, all in relief, with stellar stats: a 6-2 record, 2.04 earned run average, 49 strikeouts across 39 and 2/3 innings, with a 0.91 WHIP and .184 opposing batting average.



Earlier today, Oregon State reliever Wyatt Queen was selected by the Seattle Mariners. Yesterday, their teammates Eric Segura and Ethan Kleinschmit each got picked.

Pending a signed contract, Yeager would likely start his professional career with one of three White Sox farm teams: their Arizona League affiliate in Glendale, their Single-A affiliate the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Kannapolis, NC), or their High-A affiliate the Winston-Salem Dash (Winston-Salem, NC). Unlike his teammates drafted earlier this weekend, Yeager lacks eligibility to remain at Oregon State.