Yale Set to Face Oregon State Following 14-2 Loss to Oregon

Oregon State now knows their next opponent.



Hours after Washington State stunned the Beavers in the opening game of the Eugene Regional, the host school Oregon took care of Yale, 14-2. Tomorrow at 1 PM PST, the Ivy League champions will face Oregon State in an elimination game for both schools.



The official NCAA box score of tonight's Oregon/Yale contest can be viewed at this link, and our game recap can be read below.

At the end of the first inning, Oregon led 3-0. Their crooked number began modestly, with a single past the shortstop by record-breaking freshman Angel Laya. Then a bunt down the third base line by Drew Smith moved Laya to second, and catcher Brayden Jaksa's double to left center cashed in the game's opening run. Another run crossed the plate after Yale starting pitcher Jack Ohman hit redshirt freshman utility man Naulivou Lauaki Jr with the bases loaded. The next batter, Springfield native Maddox Molony, singled Jaksa home from third.

From there, scoring stalled for over an hour. Through four innings, the Bulldogs - who tallied a respectable .276 team batting average this season while leading the Ivy League in doubles (51), sacrifice hits (17), and successful steals (60) - managed only four hits, while striking out five times.



Oregon tacked onto their lead in the bottom of the fourth. First, Portland native Ryan Cooney dropped a perfectly placed double down the right field line, scoring utility man Jack Brooks all the way from first base. Next, a Smith single into center field sent Cooney home from second.

Baserunning fundamentals brought one more Oregon run home in the fifth. After sophomore speedster Jax Gimenez drew a full-count walk, a passed ball sent him to second base. Then a deep fly out by Brooks helped him reach third. Thanks to a single into right by his freshman teammate Laya, Gimenez scored, and Oregon led 6-0.



The top of the sixth featured Yale's first runs of the night. Following a brief spell on the mound by Grants Pass native Luke Morgan - who struck out one of the two Bulldogs batters he faced - Oregon brought in 6'3" righty Collin Clarke. The do-it-all former starter struggled right away, walking Owen Turner and then throwing a wild pitch. His struggles exacerbated when Yale sophomore Brady Ruiz-Weiss swung a two-run blast past the right field fence.

Yale almost inched closer after another pitching change, with lefty Toby Twist taking over for Clarke. The sophomore from Bakersfield struck out the first two batters he faced, and then walked the bases loaded. In one of the game's most decisive moments, a Davis Hanson pop fly in foul territory stranded all three Yale runners.



Oregon knocked Yale down in order in the seventh inning, and then stranded Bulldogs baserunner Garrett Lars in the eighth inning, holding the home team's margin to four runs.

That deficit rose in the bottom of the eighth after a pair of doubles delivered another Oregon run. Not content with a five run advantage, the green & yellow proceeded to blow the game wide open, as all-name team nominee Burke-Lee Mabeus singled home Smith, then Lauaki Jr. smashed a three run bomb beyond left center field. Oregon scored three more runs through back-to-back doubles, before Yale finally stopped the bleeding.



In the ninth, the Ducks slammed the door shut. Towering 6'4" reliever Leo Uelmen struck out his first two batters, and then moments after Yale called up pinch hitter Bryce Miller, the Las Vegas native Uelmen struck him out too. At the end of the night, the Ducks punched their ticket to the winners bracket with a 14-2 win, while Yale began preparations for tomorrow's season-defining fight with Oregon State.



The Bulldogs and Beavers will square off tomorrow at 1 PM PST on ESPN+. To reach the Super Regional round, Oregon State must win out Saturday through Monday, or their season will end.